Did MS Dhoni tell Sam Curran to bowl Andre Russell around his legs? CSK captain gives remarkable reply

Andre Russell was going all guns blazing when Sam Curran surprised everyone by bowling the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder around his legs with a field set for him to bowl wide outside the off-stump in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When Russell was bowled in the second ball of the 12th over in KKR’s chase on Wednesday, which turned out to be a match-changing event, a question surfaced on cricket lovers' minds, did CSK captain MS Dhoni plan it? Was he the the one who told Curran to bowl it on Russell’s pads to bluff him? Considering Dhoni’s vast experience and outstanding game-reading skills, the possibility could not have been ruled out.

No wonder, Dhoni was asked about the same after in the post-match presentation by Alan Wilkins after CSK had beaten KKR by 18 runs. And the CSK captain gave a remarkable answer.

Dhoni said it is easy to now say that it was planned but actually it wasn’t.

“No… You know that’s the beauty of it, once you are successful, you can say yeah it was planned because we had bowled so many outside off so one on the leg stump but no, it was not really planned,” Dhoni said when asked about Curran’s delivery to Russell.

Coming in to bat at No.7 when KKR were tottering at 31 for 5, Russell played an innings of 54 off 22 balls that included six sixes.

Reacting to Russell’s innings, Dhoni jokingly said perhaps that is why one doesn’t want to take early wickets as the big-hitters have more deliveries to face.

“You don't want to take too many early wickets. Big hitters coming in, 200 runs, there's only one way they'll play. And that’s exactly what Andre Russell did. Not much you can do. The only option was Jadeja,” Dhoni said.

KKR made a stunning comeback through Russell, Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24) and Pat Cummins (66 off 34) after losing five wickets in the powerplay while chasing 221 for victory. They were bowled out for 202.

“From the 16th over onwards the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. You can't do too much. Can't put a different field. It's about you vs me. The side that has won is a side that has executed slightly better. But if they would've had more wickets, could've been different. Have seen enough in cricket, always like to be humble. There's no good reason if you have scored, the opposition can't score. My lines to the players were that we have got good runs on the board but let's be humble. The batting has been really good,” Dhoni added.