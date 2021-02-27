IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it wouldn't remain confidential: Umar Akmal
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
cricket

Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it wouldn't remain confidential: Umar Akmal

  • Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:07 PM IST

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Saturday claimed that he did not report the PCB about the spot-fixing approach made to him which led to his ban last year as he thought the information would not remain confidential.

Akmal is now eligible to resume his cricket career after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday reduced his suspension to 12 months and imposed a fine of 42.50 lakh Pakistani Rupees for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

"I opted against reporting the matter to the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit as I was concerned the information would be leaked out and not remain confidential," he told reporters in Lahore.

He also claimed that he had gone to meet the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board to inform him about the spot-fixing approach but could not meet him.

“I had every intention of reporting the matter. I went to meet Board chairman to tell him the approach made to me to spot-fix in Pakistan Super League. Unfortunately, I could not meet him as he was busy and this issue happened,” Akmal said.

“I have never been involved in such practices because to me to play for Pakistan is the biggest honour,” he added.

He said it was bad luck that before he could pass on the information to the PCB chairman, the matter went to the ACU which charged him for not reporting the spot-fixing approach.

Akmal was banned for three years from all cricket by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal in February last year. Later, the ban was reduced to 18 months by an Independent Adjudicator.

But the PCB and Akmal both went to the Court of Arbitration for Sports with the former appealing for a longer ban on the batsman and the latter asking to set aside the ban altogether.

On Friday, the CAS rejected the PCB’s appeal for a longer ban but confirmed one breach of the Anti-Corruption Code by Akmal, imposing him a 12-month ban and fine of 4.2 million rupees.

The CAS also said both parties would bear the legal costs of the case themselves.

The 12-month ban means that Akmal has completed it on March 19 and he is now eligible to resume cricket.

Akmal said he would cooperate with the PCB in every manner in the rehabilitation process and do everything to get back to playing cricket as soon as possible.

“Cricket is my bread and butter and I know how much loss I have suffered in the last one year away from the sport. I want to resurrect my Pakistan career and hopefully, I can do that,” he said.

"I have learnt a lot in these last 12 months and hopefully I can just focus on cricket now as there is a lot of cricket left in me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
umar akmal
Close
New Zealand's James Neesham, left, and Martin Guptill celebrate the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade.(AP)
New Zealand's James Neesham, left, and Martin Guptill celebrate the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade.(AP)
cricket

NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
cricket

'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ian Chappell.(File)
File image of Ian Chappell.(File)
cricket

Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Speaking in a recent interaction, Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell named his picks of players who can take over the captaincy role from Finch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle(PTI)
Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle(PTI)
cricket

BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The five ODIs and three T20Is between India and South Africa will mark the return of women’s cricket in India after a long gap due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for fourth Test against England(PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for fourth Test against England(PTI)
cricket

Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah requested the BCCI to be released on personal grounds and the board obliged. The BCCI further added that there will be no replacement for Bumrah in the India Test squad for the series decider against England in Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
cricket

England's Chris Woakes flies back home, won't be part of fourth Test vs India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
India vs England: Chris Woakes’ departure is part of England’s rotation policy which has been in place since their last two away tours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir says life of soldiers more important than resumption of cricket with Pak

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the 27-point action plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles

By Abhishek Paul, Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
As many as 17 wickets fell to spinners on Day 2 of the day-night Test, raising questions on whether the pitch was fit to host a game in the longest format
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts on India vs England third Test pitch in Ahmedabad(Instagram/KP)
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts on India vs England third Test pitch in Ahmedabad(Instagram/KP)
cricket

'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen dismissed all the talk around the Ahmedabad pitch as ‘nonsense,’ adding that batting from both India and England was ‘dreadful’. He also said he has played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
cricket

Suryakumar reveals what Hardik Pandya told him about Kohli's practice sessions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he started crying after seeing his name in the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England and the right-handed batter also said that he has always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

'A shallow victory': Vaughan says India allowed to get away with poor pitches

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
India vs England: They played only one spinner in Jack Leach after sending Moeen Ali back to England. This strategy backfired as the pitch in Ahmedabad assisted the spinners as Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Leach and Joe Root wreaked havoc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for Sri Lanka T20 series

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac