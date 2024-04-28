‘Difference was Sanju Samson finished the game, while KL Rahul...’: SA great's firm 'T20 World Cup' verdict

Legendary South Africa captain Graeme Smith pointed out the key difference in Sanju Samson and KL Rahul's knocks on Saturday night during the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals clash. Samson trumped Rahul's 76-run knock with an unbeaten half-century to seal the 7-wicket win for the Royals. Samson sealed the win with a six in the penultimate over as RR have set one foot in the playoffs. Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are in contention to get selected in India's T20 World Cup squad.(PTI)

The RR skipper remained unbeaten 71 off 33 balls in which he smashed four colossal sixes, including the winning one in a chase of 197 as he made a strong case for himself in the T20 World Cup squad.

Earlier, Rahul also led his team from the front with his 76-run knock off 48 balls after LSG lost two early wickets in the powerplay. He dug deep with Deepak Hooda (50 off 31 balls) as Lucknow Super Giants managed a competitive 196/5.

The Indian squad for the marquee event in June is set to be announced soon, and Rishabh Pant is set to be drafted in as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. Meanwhile, Samson and Rahul are the other contenders for the backup option in the 15-member squad.

Smith asserted that both skippers put their hands up for T20 WC selection but pointed out the major difference where Samson stood out.

“They (Rahul and Samson) needed to build a partnership. Rahul did it with (Deepak) Hooda and Sanju did it beautifully with Dhruv Jurel. The difference was that Sanju finished the game, while KL got out at a key phase. But it was brilliant to see both excellent players put their hands up for World Cup selection,” said Smith in JioCinema.

Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee lauded young Dhruv Jurel for supporting Samson with a fine 52 not out off 34 balls during their unbroken fourth wicket stand that was worth 121 runs.

“He’s a quality batter. He’s got proper cricket shots. He can play all formats of the game and knows when to go through the gears as needed.

“His shots are classy and have the power to go towards the cow corner. He shows his class and continues to grow in stature,” said the New South Welshman.

The point found resonance in Smith.

“The run-chase looked easy. Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson had an incredible partnership to get them over the line. They had (Shimron) Hetmyer still to bat, so there was a lot in the tank, lots of match-winners with the bat and ball. That squad is looking very strong,” said Smith.