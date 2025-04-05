Menu Explore
LSG rookie spinner brings Rishabh Pant as translator after being named Player of the Match; reveals Narine's inspiration

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2025 09:33 AM IST

Digvesh revealed that he was inspired by veteran KKR spinner Sunil Narine and wants to replicate his mindset of attacking approach in search of wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi revealed how watching Sunil Narine bowling changed him and helped him become a more attacking bowler. Digvesh produced a sensational spell against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday, giving away just 21 runs in four overs. The right-arm leg-break spinner claimed the crucial wicket of Naman Dhir while managing a 5.20 economy rate in a match where his other teammates leaked runs over 10.00.

Rishabh Pant came in as Digvesh Rathi's translator during the post-match presentation.(AFP)
Rishabh Pant came in as Digvesh Rathi's translator during the post-match presentation.(AFP)

The 25-year-old brought his skipper, Rishabh Pant, alongside him while receiving the Player of the Match as his translator. Pant humbly translated Divesh's views to Ian Bishop during the presentation ceremony and said that his primary aim was to attack the batter and go for wickets.

"Yes, I am enjoying the way I am performing. I like to attack the batter. I like to take wickets whenever I bowl," said Digvesh after receiving Player of the Match.

Digvesh revealed that he was inspired by veteran Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine and wants to replicate his mindset of attacking approach in search of wickets.

"Since the time I watched Sunil Narine bowl, I started enjoying my bowling. I want to be more attacking in terms of mindset like Sunil Narine has been over the years. He stays very calm in pressure situations and I want to work on that and be like that," said Digvesh.

“Wanted a fielder at mid-wicket but the skipper did not…”

The 25-year-old only wicket came at a crucial time with the dismissal of the dangerous Naman Dhir, who had looked threatening with a quickfire 46 off 24 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

"Before that over, I had a chat with you (Pant). I wanted a fielder at mid-wicket but the skipper did not give that. That's why I wanted to bowl it at the stumps as I knew he will play that shot," said Digvesh.

Meanwhile, LSG's 12-run win over Mumbai Indians helped them move to sixth place in the IPL points table. The Lucknow-based franchise has failed to play consistent cricket as the lack of overseas firepower in the bowling department has pulled them down in a couple of matches. The form of skipper Pant is also a concerning sign for them, as the most expensive player in the tournament history has scored just 19 runs in four matches so far.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
