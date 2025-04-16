Digvesh Rathi ends silence on BCCI-punished ‘notebook’ celebration as family sends ‘don’t disrespect’ warning

Digvesh Rathi has taken IPL 2025 by storm with his impressive performance for Lucknow Super Giants and his fearless attitude. But the talking point around the breakaway spinner has remained around his 'notebook' celebration, which saw him being penalised by the BCCI twice this season. However, for the first time since the back-to-back warning by the Indian board, the LSG newbie broke his silence on the celebration. Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi was fined twice for his 'notebook' celebration(AP)

Rathi first brought out the Kescrick Williams-style' notebook' celebration in Lucknow's match against Punjab Kings after he dismissed Priyansh Arya. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point. But he refused to learn from his mistake as he pulled off the celebration yet again in the following game against Mumbai Indians, after dismissing Naman Dhir, and hence faced BCCI's wrath yet again. He was fined 50 per cent of his match fees and handed two demerit points, leaving him on the verge of getting suspended for a game.

However, he tweaked his celebration in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and went with the 'writing on the grass' act after dismissing his idol Sunil Narine. BCCI did not punish him for the third time.

Amid BCCI's punishment over his celebration, his brother Sunny asked him about his 'notebook' act but warned him not to disrespect any player.

Sunny told Indian Express: "I did ask Digvesh about it. He told me it motivates him. I said, 'Okay, if that helps you play better, fine, but don't disrespect any player'. He's not doing it to attract attention. He was not even on social media till recently… wouldn't even update his WhatsApp status. He would say, 'what is the point of status update, when you don't have status'?"

How has Digvesh Rathi performed in IPL?

The Narine-like bowler, who had impressed Lucknow scouts with his performance in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), was acquired by the franchise for INR 30 lakhs, and has since proven to be a masterstroke. In seven matches so far, he has picked nine wickets, the second-most by an LSG bowler after Shardul Thakur (11), at an economy rate of 7.43.