Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Digvesh Rathi ends silence on BCCI-punished ‘notebook’ celebration as family sends ‘don’t disrespect’ warning

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2025 05:04 PM IST

For the first time since the back-to-back warning by the BCCI, Digvesh Rathi broke his silence on the celebration.

Digvesh Rathi has taken IPL 2025 by storm with his impressive performance for Lucknow Super Giants and his fearless attitude. But the talking point around the breakaway spinner has remained around his 'notebook' celebration, which saw him being penalised by the BCCI twice this season. However, for the first time since the back-to-back warning by the Indian board, the LSG newbie broke his silence on the celebration.

Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi was fined twice for his 'notebook' celebration(AP)
Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi was fined twice for his 'notebook' celebration(AP)

Rathi first brought out the Kescrick Williams-style' notebook' celebration in Lucknow's match against Punjab Kings after he dismissed Priyansh Arya. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point. But he refused to learn from his mistake as he pulled off the celebration yet again in the following game against Mumbai Indians, after dismissing Naman Dhir, and hence faced BCCI's wrath yet again. He was fined 50 per cent of his match fees and handed two demerit points, leaving him on the verge of getting suspended for a game.

However, he tweaked his celebration in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and went with the 'writing on the grass' act after dismissing his idol Sunil Narine. BCCI did not punish him for the third time.

Amid BCCI's punishment over his celebration, his brother Sunny asked him about his 'notebook' act but warned him not to disrespect any player.

Sunny told Indian Express: "I did ask Digvesh about it. He told me it motivates him. I said, 'Okay, if that helps you play better, fine, but don't disrespect any player'. He's not doing it to attract attention. He was not even on social media till recently… wouldn't even update his WhatsApp status. He would say, 'what is the point of status update, when you don't have status'?"

How has Digvesh Rathi performed in IPL?

The Narine-like bowler, who had impressed Lucknow scouts with his performance in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), was acquired by the franchise for INR 30 lakhs, and has since proven to be a masterstroke. In seven matches so far, he has picked nine wickets, the second-most by an LSG bowler after Shardul Thakur (11), at an economy rate of 7.43.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Digvesh Rathi ends silence on BCCI-punished ‘notebook’ celebration as family sends ‘don’t disrespect’ warning
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On