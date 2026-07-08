Dinesh Karthik baffled by India's decision to send Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube in tall chase vs England

Team India's recent run has raised several questions after a string of disappointing results. The unexpected series defeat to Ireland came as a major setback, and successive losses to England have only added to the team's troubles. With India still searching for their first win on the UK tour, the pressure is growing on both the players and the new leadership group. Captain Shreyas Iyer, who recently took charge of the T20I side, is yet to register his first victory as skipper, leaving him under increasing scrutiny. At the same time, several tactical and selection decisions have failed to produce the desired results. Team combinations, batting order changes and personnel choices have all come under the spotlight as India look to arrest their slide and turn things around.

Harshit Rana was sent to bat ahead of Shivam Dube which came under the scanner. (AFP)

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Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also questioned India's team management after the latest defeat, expressing concern about the unsettled middle order and some batting decisions. He was particularly critical of the move to send Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube during the chase, saying it reflected a worrying lack of confidence in one of India's established middle-order batters.

"For a start, it feels like India's middle order looks rather unsettled for a world champion side. Why is there a collapse happening way too often? Harshit Rana was sent ahead of Shivam Dube, really? You're telling me in a chase of 200, there is a better chance that Harshit Rana could come and bat in the powerplay and take you over the line ahead of a Shivam Dube? I understand a left-right combination, but will this lack of confidence in Shivam Dube batting against high pace or powerplay make him doubt himself?" Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

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{{^usCountry}} Harshit scored 9 runs off 13 balls while Shivam, who came after him, was dismissed for 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harshit scored 9 runs off 13 balls while Shivam, who came after him, was dismissed for 2. {{/usCountry}}

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“I hope Sanju accepts and understands the situation”

The former India wicketkeeper also weighed in on Sanju Samson's omission, saying the decision appeared to be linked to concerns over his recent form. Referring to comments made by head coach Gautam Gambhir, Karthik said he hoped the wicketkeeper-batter would understand the reasoning behind the call and use it as motivation going forward.

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"Take the case of Sanju Samson, three matches after the World Cup, in which he was the player of the tournament, he's been dropped. Though Gautam Gambhir has come out and said his form is a concern, they are not happy with that, and hence, communication has been sent to Sanju. I hope Sanju accepts and understands the situation," Karthik concluded.