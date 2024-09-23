Karthik blasts 'unacceptable' Pant vs Dhoni 'greatest in Test' debate: 'Don't discount MSD's credentials as...'

Rishabh Pant made a sensational return to Test cricket last week after over 650 days, with a century against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai. Pant's knock of 109 played a crucial role as India beat the visitors by 280 runs on Sunday to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. Dinesh Karthik has his say on Pant vs Dhoni debate

It was an emotional century for the 26-year-old, who played his first Test match for India since December 2022, when he was sidelined from the spot following a horrific car accident. However, on social media and among experts, the conversation took a different angle as Pant matched the legendary MS Dhoni's record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper - six. Not to forget, Pant matched the feat in nearly half the number of innings Dhoni played in his career in the format.

Former India cricketers like Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Pant has now become the greatest for India in the format, eclipsing former captain Dhoni. But veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, speaking to Cricbuzz, called the comparison "unacceptable." He rather urged fans and experts to give more time to Pant, who has played only 34 Test matches in his career, before jumping to "India's greatest ever wicketkeeper" conclusion.

"It's very unacceptable to say that he's played 34 Tests and he's already India's greatest wicketkeeper batter. Let's take time, let's not jump to conclusions but definitely he's on course for sure and he will finish as India's greatest ever wicketkeeper," he said.

"Don't discount Dhoni's credentials as a wicketkeeper as well. He not only kept brilliantly, batted and scored runs when it mattered very very well for India but also he led India to a World Test Championship mace which is becoming number 1. So you got to give all that weightage as well when you speak about a player all round," he added.

What did Pant say on Dhoni comparisons?

It is not the first time the 26-year-old has been compared to the veteran India star. Given their similar batting approach and role in the Indian team, Pant has lived with the expectation of cricket fraternity wanting him to match Dhoni at every level. However, speaking to the broadcasters on Sunday, Pant stressed he wanted to be himself.

"This is CSK's home ground. Mahi bhai has played a lot of cricket here. But, for me, like I have said before, I want to be myself. I don't focus on what's being said or what's happening around me. I keep things simple and focus on giving my best. The atmosphere here was amazing, and I really enjoyed it," Pant told JioCinema.