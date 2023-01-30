Dinesh Karthik drops epic reply as Marnus Labuschagne packs ‘few KG of coffee’ for Australia’s tour of India

With Australia's Tour of India scheduled to begin from February 9, focus will be on the four-match Test series between both sides. Team India are the defending champions, having won 2-1 in 2020-21 in Australia, courtesy of some heroic batting from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

The first Test match between both sides is scheduled to be held in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, and both sides will be aiming to begin on a positive note. Marnus Labuschagne, who is also a part of Pat Cummins' side travelling for the series, gave a sneak peek to fans about his preparations for upcoming Test series, and received a funny reply from none other than Dinesh Karthik.

Taking to Twitter, Labuschagne, posted a photo of him carrying coffee in his bag and he captioned it as, "Just a few KG of coffee on its way to Guess how many bags?"

Here is the photo:

Reacting to the Aussie's post, Karthik wrote, "You get great coffee in india too mate".

Responding to Karthik's comment, one fan revealed it was promotional post by Labuschagne. "Are Sir promotion kar rha hai ye", one fan wrote.

Another fan added, "Filter coffee. The bestest kind. But DK, Moccona coffee in Australia is amazing!"

One fan joked, "They are suspecting that maybe get treated like India in Australia in Recent T20 Worldcup... Lol".

Another user came to Labuschagne's defence and wrote, "It’s him being homesick already DK, not a coffee connoisseur."

Taking a dig at the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal, one fan joked, "Its ok DK, at least its not baggage full of sandpapers. Hopefully!"

The upcoming Test series will also see Ravindra Jadeja return to the side. After a lengthy layoff due to injury, the all-rounder announced his comeback with a seven-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy.

