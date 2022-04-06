'There's one problem': Ex-IND batter highlights biggest roadblock in Dinesh Karthik making India return

Dinesh Karthik is having a splendid season in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) having performed the finisher's role perfectly in all the three matches Royal Challengers Bangalore have played so far.

He started off his campaign with a 14-ball 32 against Punjab Kings, which helped his side breach the 200-run mark. In the second clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the wicketkeeper-batter returned unbeaten to help RCB win the contest by three wickets.

And now in the latest outing against Rajasthan Royals, Karthik scored a superb 23-ball 44 to ruin the opposition's party as the Sanju Samson-led unit endured their first defeat of the IPL 2022 campaign.

Karthik has left most impressed with his approach as RCB skipper Faf du Plessis mentioned that the 36-year-old can consider making a comeback in the international circuit.

“DK is playing his best cricket. I think he needs to put his name back into international cricket, doesn’t he,” said du Plessis at the post-match presentation.

“To pull it out of nowhere you need some good characters, and DK is as big a character as you can get. That calmness towards the end allows others to just come in,” the former South Africa skipper added.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis is the only one who has similar views regarding the wicketkeeper-batter. Former Test player Wasim Jaffer also shares a similar opinion.

“It's is obvious that Dinesh Karthik is an outstanding player and it will be difficult to overlook him if he has a brilliant IPL,” the former cricketer said during an interaction with Crictracker.

“There's only one problem, Dinesh Karthik is a wicketkeeper but then they have Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul above him.”

“The number he walks to bat in, a team needs an all-rounder there like Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya, who have regained fitness to bowl again, so he'll always come ahead,” he added.

Karthik was last seen in the national colours back in 2019 against Australia in a T20I match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. His last 50-over match was against New Zealand in July in the same year.

Following the conclusion of the IPL, Team India will play a limited-over series against South Africa, followed by Ireland and England before traveling to Australia for the T20 World Cup.