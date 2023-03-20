'They will get out first ball': Dinesh Karthik issues startling statement after India's horror show vs AUS in Vizag

Veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik hailed Australia's Mitchell Starc as the best white-ball bowler in the world after the speedster sparked a shocking batting collapse of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Sunday. Leading Australia's pace attack in the series decider, senior pacer Starc bagged a memorable five-wicket haul as Steve Smith and Co. crushed hosts India at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Dinesh Karthik defended Indian batters after the host registered their third-lowest ODI total against Australia(ANI-PTI)

Pacer Starc dismissed in-form opener Shubman Gill before getting the better of skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav in his match-changing fifth over. The veteran pacer also bagged the wicket of KL Rahul, who played a match-winning knock of 75 in the 1st ODI. With pacer Starc demolishing India’s top-order in 8 overs, Rohit and Co. only managed to set a scanty target of 118 in the 2nd ODI.

Reflecting on India's batting performance against the Starc-starrer side, Karthik defended Indian batters after the host registered their third-lowest ODI total against Australia. "He is arguably the best white-ball bowler in the world right now. To come and receive such balls first up, it's hard. You put anybody there, more often than not, they will get out first ball. We need to cut some slack for batters who get out to quality left-armers," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Emerging as the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors, Starc recorded his 9th five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (13) and legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (10) have registered more five-wicket hauls than the veteran Australian pacer in ODI cricket. After Team India folded for an embarrassing total of 117, Aussie openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) slammed half-centuries as Smith’s Australia thrashed the Asian giants by 10 wickets at Visakhapatnam.

"The skill that goes behind a Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc is different boss. If the bowler had the skill, he would be playing for India! Why would he be bowling in the nets? It is not an easy skill. Add to that, you’re playing international cricket, and it's a different ball game," he added. Speed merchant Starc, who was named the Player of the Match for his bowling masterclass against India, has played 109 ODIs for the five-time world champions. The 33-year-old made his ODI debut at the same venue back in 2010. The senior pacer has picked up 219 wickets for Australia in the 50-over format.

