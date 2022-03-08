'He's arguably one of the greatest sportsmen to play the sport': Karthik lavishes immense praise for 'fabulous' IND star

While Ravindra Jadeja headlined Virat Kohli's 100th game in Mohali, Ashwin continued to make great strides in world cricket. The seasoned off-spinner, playing in his 85th Test, went past the legendary Kapil's 434 Test scalps to become India's second most successful bowler in the longest format. Kapil's 434 wickets had come from 131 matches. The legendary Anil Kumble tops the list with 619 scalps which he claimed in 132 Test matches.

Ashwin took six wickets in the match, giving away 96 runs, and also put up a century stand with Jadeja in the first innings which helped India notch up a hefty 574 for eight on the scoreboard. Ashwin ended up scoring 61 with his willow, earning praise from fans and pundits for his all-round show against Sri Lanka.

Veteran India batter Dinesh Karthik also lavished praise on his Tamil Nadu teammate, bracketing Ashwin in the list of greatest players to have played the sport. The 35-year-old Ashwin has also gone past Rangana Herath (433) to move inside the world's top 10 wicket-takers led by Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australia great Shane Warne (708).

"Ashwin has been thrown a lot of challenges over a period of time... and he's ended up overachieving it. He's been second to none. Look at the speed at which he's done it. He's taken wickets against every team. For me, he's a complete all-rounder and arguably one of the greatest sportsmen to have played the sport.

"He's been fabulous. He's got runs with the bat when it matters the most. He'd scored a hundred recently against England on an absolute dust bowl. On his bowling, nine and a half left-handers would find playing Ashwin tough," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"I don't think he's got the most gifted body. But he puts in a lot of work. He is never going to be the fastest man on the field but he's got bowling fitness. He will bowl you long spells. As you get tired, your revolutions on the ball get to decrease... but with Ashwin, his fingers don't get tired that easily. If you give him 30 overs, you will see the ball turning the same amount in 25-28 overs," he further added.

Ashwin became the second-best Indian bowler in Test cricket after he plucked the wicket of Charith Asalanka on third day of the Test.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also hailed Ashwin as an "all-time great" after India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-game series. "It's a big thing in his cricketing career to achieve that feat. "I have been watching Ashwin for a long time now, and every time I watch him, he seems to get better and better," said Rohit.