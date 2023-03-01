Watch: Karthik predicts Umesh's next shot against Lyon on-air during IND vs AUS 3rd Test; commentator's reaction is gold

Veteran Indian gloveman Dinesh Karthik earned himself the 'Nostradamus' tag after the part-time commentator predicted Umesh Yadav's next move on-air during the 3rd Test match between India and Australia at Indore. On a day when India's world-class batting lineup was humbled by Australia, senior pacer Umesh played a small cameo with the bat. Tailender Umesh was involved in an epic duel with spinner Nathan Lyon on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Umesh's short yet entertaining stay at the crease, Karthik predicted that the Indian batter will take the aerial route to smash a six off Lyon. "I think he's going to go for a six," Karthik told his co-commentator during the 3rd Test at Indore. "It's either six or out," Karthik quipped before the delivery. Karthik's prediction came true as Umesh hammered a six off Lyon to end the 30th over in style.

ALSO READ: 'Senior star wanting a review': Sanjay Manjrekar's hard-hitting statement after India's DRS blunders in 3rd Test vs AUS

Umesh cleared the midwicket boundary with his slog-sweep at the time. The lower-order batter smashed another six off Todd Murphy in the next over as India managed to reach 106-8 in 31 overs. Taking to Twitter, Karthik shared the video of the priceless moment. “I loved this moment ... Hahah #prediction,” Karthik said in his tweet. Karthik's tweet became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umesh batted at a strike rate of 130.77 in the Indian 1st innings at Indore. The Indian batter scored 17 off 13 balls as India posted 109 in its first essay of the 3rd Test. Umesh was removed by Matthew Kuhnemann, who bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the 3rd Test against India. The Australian spinner bagged five wickets and leaked 16 runs in 9 overs. Talking more about the match, Australian opener Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors as Steve Smith and Co. scored 156-4 in 54 overs at Stumps. Australia have taken a 47-run lead over India in the Indore Test match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON