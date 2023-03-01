'Senior star wanting a review': Sanjay Manjrekar's hard-hitting statement after India's DRS blunders in 3rd Test vs AUS

Seeking an end to the 'junior-senior difference' while taking a review, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar issued a hard-hitting statement after Team India failed to make the most of their Decision Review System (DRS) calls on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match against Australia at Indore. After Matthew Kuhnemann-inspired Australia skittled India for just 109, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja staged an impressive fightback for the hosts by taking four crucial wickets.

Though Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, the star spinner also made a costly error in the 1st innings. The veteran all-rounder was called out by legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after the spinner cleaned up Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, only to find out that he was guilty of bowling a no-ball. Jadeja also made two unsuccessful review requests on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Indore.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar fumes at Jadeja after his 'unacceptable' error hurts India in 3rd Test vs AUS, Ravi Shastri joins in

Reflecting on the performance of the Rohit-led side on Day 1 of the Indore Test, former Indian cricketer Manjrekar questioned India's tactics after the hosts ended up losing two of their reviews early in the 1st innings. "For me, this is a much deeper issue. India have lost 2. With both reviews, Jadeja got there with the left-hander (Khawaja) and the same umpire Joel Wilson giving it not out and the bowler pressing for the review," Manjrejkar told Star Sports.

"In the first review, the timer was almost finished. You saw Rohit Sharma there, he thought 'if he is so adamant, let's give it to him'. But the ball was pitching was outside the leg-stump. It's a good thing we didn't see where the ball went on to hit, because it would have missed the leg-stump by 6 to 8 inches. The next one also wasn't a great one. This is about a senior star in the team, wanting a review. And somebody like KS Bharat, who has great instincts for a review, his view was not given the importance that it should have because the keeper is in a great position," Manjrekar added.

Interestingly, India lost two reviews inside 5 overs against an on-song Usman Khawaja, who top-scored for the Baggy Greens on the opening day of the Indore Test match. Before Jadeja cleaned up Labuschagne in the 35th over, the hosts had refused to review an lbw call against the Aussie batter during one of Ravichandran Ashwin's overs. Team India has lost all of their reviews on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against Australia.

Manjrekar also observed that Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey operated as the 'CEO' of the visitors in the 1st innings. Labelling Ashwin and Jadeja as ‘excitable’ bowlers, the former Indian cricketer urged Team India to take a cue from the visitors. "Alex Carey was the CEO of the Australian team when it comes to reviews. I think KS Bharat, who has the right ideas, should be the CEO. When it comes to taking review, the seniority and the junior-senior difference has to end. The timer is on and you have got to make the right decision. Both Ashwin and Jadeja are very excitable, they are fantastic bowlers, but with reviews, very excitable," Manjrekar concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON