Dinesh Karthik's ‘Alex Ferguson’ tweet for MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit sets Twitter on fire

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter on Sunday, heaping praise on coach Chandrakant Pandit who led Madhya Pradesh to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. Many noted former cricketers hailed Pandit for his stellar consistency as a coach in the domestic circuit but no could match Karthik's praise who compared Pandit to legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Pandit who was captain of MP when they lost in the finals to Karnataka back in 1998/99, was able to those memories by leading them to a 6-wicket victory over Mumbai at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was a string of solid performances that helped MP lay their hands on their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Karthik conveyed how impressed he was with Chandrakant Pandit’s coaching style, which has led to MP becoming a force and winning the trophy within the very first Ranji Trophy season in which Pandit took charge. This follows after Pandit took Vidarbha to two Ranji Trophies, as well as having success with Mumbai prior to that.

Watch: MP's legendery coach sheds tears after they win first-ever Ranji title

Karthik, affectionately referring Pandit as “Chandu sir”, listed the reasons why he thinks the former India cricketer is such a successful coach, pointing out that it is his ability to understand personalities and create strategies and tactics around them that make his teams so successful. Under Pandit’s guidance, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, and Shubham Sharma all charted in the top 5 run-scorers for the season, while Kumar Kartikeya and Gaurav Yadav finished in the top 5 wicket-takers.

Karthik, who is currently with the Indian side in Ireland, finished the tweet by calling him the “Alex Ferguson of Ranji”. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United. This was Pandit’s sixth trophy at the helm of a Ranji team. Previously he had led Mumbai (thrice), and Vidarbha (twice) to multiple Ranji Trophy titles.

"Every trophy gives satisfaction but this one is special. I couldn't do it as an MP captain years back (23 years). All these years, I have always felt that I had left something back over here. That's the reason I am a bit more excited and emotional about it," a visibly exhausted Pandit said after his latest Ranji Trophy triumph.

