Mumbai vs MP Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Sarfaraz joins Parkar after Jaffer falls early on Day 5
Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Day 5: Mumbai put on a brisk batting show in their second innings and reached 113 for two at stumps, having played 22 overs. However, they still trail MP by 49 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With just one day left in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Madhya Pradesh is just one step behind to lift the trophy. On the previous day, Rajat Patidar's remarkable 122 and Saransh Jain's 57 powered Madhya Pradesh to seize a crucial 162-run lead in the first-innings lead. MP resumed their innings at 368 with three wickets loss, with Patidar unbeaten on 67 and skipper Aditya Shrivastava playing at 11. Patidar went on to smash 122 off 219 balls laced with 20 fours. In the end, Saransh Jain totally frustrated Mumbai bowlers and smashed a fifty. Shams Mulani completed a five-wicket haul as Jain took a catch on long-on. Jain's innings of 57, which included seven fours, however, lifted MP's lead to 162.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 26, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Change of pace from Gaurav Yadav and he bowls a fullish delivery around the middle and leg... The furniture is disturbed and Armaan Jaffer walks back for 37! First wicket of the morning and Sarfaraz Khan is at the crease now.
MUM 139-3
-
Jun 26, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score and Updates
Mumbai players have run four runs after a nasty collision! Shubham Sharma collides with fielder running in from long-off. He grimaces in pain after the hit and the physio is out in the middle.
MUM 125-2
-
Jun 26, 2022 09:20 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
What a start! Suved Parkar gets a boundary on the very first delivery against Kartikeya. He taps it on the leg side to get a single on the last ball. Five runs off the over. Mumbai still trail by 44 runs.
MUM 118-2
-
Jun 26, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score and Updates
Armaan Jaffar and Suved Parkar walk out. Mumbai have a big task at hand. Madhya Pradesh are in a huddle. Let's go!
-
Jun 26, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score and Updates
“It’s heating up. A good session tomorrow morning and then we are in the game if we can get a good 50-60 overs to bowl them out,” said Mumbai tweaker Shams Mulani at the close of play on Day 4.
-
Jun 26, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score and Updates
Madhya Pradesh within touching distance of the coveted Ranji title. It will be interesting to see Mumbai's fifth-day batting approach, especially with someone like Sarfaraz in the ranks. He can come out in T20 mode to put on a brisk innings. An eventful fifth day on the cards… stay tuned for live updates!!!
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw-Hardik Tamore's stand
In reply to Madhya Pradesh's massive 536, Mumbai openers batted aggressively in their second innings, hoping to turn things around in the final session. Hardik Tamore and Prithvi Shaw hammered MP bowlers and put on the fifty partnership in quick time.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score and Updates
For Mumbai, Shams Mulani picked up a five-wicket haul but Saransh Jain's 57, which included seven fours, put Madhya Pradesh in total control of the game.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:40 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score: Saransh Jain's 57
Post Rajat Patidar's exit, Anubhav Agarwal was also sent back into the dugout by Shams Mulani for eight. Mulani soon removed Kumar Kartikeya for nine runs. In the end, Saransh Jain totally frustrated Mumbai bowlers and smashed a fifty.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score and Updates
Madhya Pradesh rode Saransh Jain's fifty to go past 500 but Rajat Patidar headlined the fourth day at the Chinnaswamy. The RCB man put on a remarkable 122 to continue his stellar run in the tournament.
Patidar's fine innings ended as Tushar Deshpande delivered a shape back and sneaked through between the bat and pad.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:37 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score: MP on cusp of historic title
Mumbai batted brilliantly in their second innings and reached 113 for two at stumps in 22 overs. They still trail by 49 runs and hope for a miraculous win on the final day. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, are just one step behind to lift the trophy.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:36 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score and Updates
Rajat Patidar's 122 and Saransh Jain's 57 powered Madhya Pradesh to a crucial 162-run in the first-innings lead. Replying to Mumbai's 374, Madhya Pradesh posted a massive 536 on the board.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Rajat Patidar's ton has put MP in firm control of the summit clash and they are on the cusp of their historic Ranji Trophy triumph against 41-time champions. But it's not over till it's over for Mumbai, who hope for a miracle on the final day in Bengaluru.
With 95 overs left on the final day, there is very little chance of Mumbai winning this match unless they score around 320-plus runs in 50 overs and then take all 10 MP wickets... Stay tuned for Live updates!
