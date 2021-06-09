'Virat Kohli's side is probably the best Indian team that has even been out in the park': Dinesh Karthik

The current Virat Kohli-led Indian side has received praise from the who’s of who of cricket. While many rated its bowling unit as India’s best-ever, a few others talked about its never-say-die attitude and ability to make a comeback from nowhere. But what Dinesh Karthik said about the current Indian side will perhaps be etched on their memories forever. The wicketkeeper-batsman termed Kohli’s side as the best-ever Indian team that has ever walked out to the ground.

Karthik said he hasn’t seen the Ajit Wadekar-led India side which beat the West Indies in a Test series in their own backyard in 1971 but he believes the current teams is versatile in terms of the number of options they have.

“This is probably the best Indian team that has even been out in the park. I haven't seen Ajit Wadekar's 1971 team but I do think this is one of the most versatile, it's got the greatest number of options in terms of bowling and batting,” Karthik told Sports Today.

Karthik’s comments are sure to boost the Indian team further in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand starting on June 18 in Southampton.

The Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer said, India have terrific seamers in Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah; world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin; top quality batsmen in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and an all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja who gives the side flexibility.

“I think this is probably the strongest Test team from the time they started playing. There are some terrific fast bowlers, world-class spinners, a high-class batting line-up and an all-rounder who gives the flexibility to play an extra batter or a bowler. This is probably the best Indian team that has played. Rightfully so, they are playing the World Test Championship final,” he added.





What does India’s recent performance say?

India finished on top of the WTC points table with 520 points and a percentage of 72.2. They won five out of their six series in last two years. Moreover, India have finished as the No. 1-ranked Test side for five years in a row, while registering consecutive Test series wins in Australia. Their last victory in 2020-21 came without at least of five of their first-XI cricketers for the major part of the four-match series.

Earlier, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had also termed the current team as probably the finest Indian side.

"Comparisons are always a little bit difficult but I think this is probably the finest Indian team that we have seen. It's such a well-balanced team. It's got champion batsmen, it's got champion fast bowlers, fabulous spinners,” Gavaskar had said on the Analyst Show on YouTube.

