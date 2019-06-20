‘Disappointed’ Gautam Gambhir reacts on Shikhar Dhawan injury, urges to do this with Rishabh Pant

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir expressed his disappointment after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019 with a fractured left thumb.

Dhawan, who was struck by a rising Pat Cummins delivery during India’s game against Australia, was kept under observation with the hope of him regaining fitness for the latter half of the tournament. But on Wednesday the Indian team management announced that Dhawan will not be able to play any further part in the tournament.

Dhawan was officially replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s World Cup squad. Pant has been with the Indian side for the past one week after he was asked to fly in as a cover for Dhawan.

Gambhir took to twitter to share an emotional message for Dhawan.

“Disappointed to know that Dhawan will no longer take part in World Cup, he looked so much a part. My thoughts are with u brotherman but don’t worry not the end of the world,” Gambhir tweeted.

Notably, Dhawan has been India’s highest scorer in the last 5 multi-nation tournaments including 2013 Champions Trophy and World Cup 2015.

The left-hander also went on to score a century with a broken thumb in India’s win against Australia.

Gambhir, for his part, did not forget to wish Rishabh Pant on his endeavour and also urged not to put unnecessary pressure on the 21-year old.

“Best wishes to Rishabh Pant. I’d urge that we don’t put any undue pressure on Rishabh,” wrote Gambhir.

Disappointed to know that @SDhawan25 will no longer take part in @cricketworldcup, he looked so much a part. My thoughts are with u brotherman but don’t worry not the end of the world. And best wishes to @RishabPant777. I’d urge that we don’t put any undue pressure on Rishabh. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 19, 2019

Pant’s inclusion in the Indian side does not, however, guarantee him a place in the XI. India’s batting line-up by the look of things looks settled with both KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar performing well in the last game against Pakistan. But going by the urgency with which Pant was drafted into the side, it goes without saying that he is certain to get a chance in India’s next two matches, which are against relatively easier opponents – Afghanistan and West Indies.

