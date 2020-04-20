e-paper
Home / Cricket / Disciplinary panel sets Umar Akmal’s hearing for April 27

Disciplinary panel sets Umar Akmal’s hearing for April 27

Umar Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
File image of Umar Akmal.
Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27. The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved.

Until the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty of an offence under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime.

Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
