Cricket / 'Do 2-3 tough games mean you stop believing in match-winners?': Yuvraj slams KKR for omitting 'world-class' all-rounder
cricket

'Do 2-3 tough games mean you stop believing in match-winners?': Yuvraj slams KKR for omitting 'world-class' all-rounder

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was visibly upset with Kolkata Knight Riders team selection following their four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday.
Yuvraj Singh questioned KKR's team selection. (IPLT20.com/Getty)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was visibly upset with Kolkata Knight Riders team selection following their four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday. This was KKR's fifth straight defeat of IPL 2022, but more than the result, it is the constant chopping and changing of the Playing XI that got the fans and Yuvraj talking. Against the Capitals, KKR made three changes, bringing in Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana and Baba Indrajith, in place of Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy. Furthermore, Pat Cummins, the Australia Test captain has not played the last two games after conceding 1/50 against Rajasthan Royals. (Also Read: 'He's sensible enough to analyze. Bring in Ponting and ask for honest feedback' - Ex-ENG leader on Pant's captaincy error)

Yuvraj questioned KKR's team selection, and especially Cummins' absence. "I'm so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he's injured? World class all-rounder. If someone has had 2-3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? Cause they can win you 3 in a row as well!! Just my opinion #DCvKKR," Yuvraj tweeted.

In all, a total of 19 KKR players have played the last nine matches, which is kind of astonishing. KKR have struggled to find a perfect balance with too many players being shuffled up and down the order. Yesterday, Venkatesh Iyer was once again promoted to open after being tried in the middle order against RR. And the overdependence on the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell isn’t helping either.

After a decent start to IPL 2022, winning two back-to-back matches, KKR have endured a poor slump and a lot of it has to do with frequent changes in the Playing XI. "A lot of chopping and changing is happening at the top of the order, it's been difficult to set up the right combination, with all injuries not helping as well," captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Topics
yuvraj singh kkr ipl 2022 ipl
