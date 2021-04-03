Do not schedule any international games whilst it's on: Kevin Pietersen says IPL is the 'biggest show in town'

The Indian Premier League has turned into the biggest spectacle of cricket. The cash-rich cricket extravaganza attracts the biggest of superstars and is played competitively over a period of 2 months. Cricket boards have recognised the importance of IPL as they regularly try to give their players the chance to play in the league.

England Cricket Board (ECB) and New Zealand Cricket have publicly admitted that they try to give a window to their players for them to gain exposure and experience of playing with established names in pressure situations.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also opined on Friday that cricket boards should realise that IPL is the "the biggest show in town" and no international game should be scheduled during the course of the T20 event.

"Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it's on. V v v simple!," Pietersen tweeted.

Some of the English players are reportedly in a dilemma about their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their two-Test home series against New Zealand starts on June 2, a day after the conclusion of the upcoming IPL.

If the teams they represent reach the business end of the T20 league, they either have to miss the finale or skip the national duty.

Director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Ashley Giles has already said that the ECB will not force the English players to prefer national duty over IPL.

This year, 14 England cricketers, including white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Stokes, Johnny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan are contracted to play in the IPL.

