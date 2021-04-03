'I can go on and on about it': Parthiv names one IPL team that doesn't have to 'tinker a lot with their playing XI'

With back-to-back title wins in 2019 and 2020, all eyes will be on Mumbai Indians, whether they can become the first franchise in the history of IPL to clinch a hat-trick of wins. Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel weighed in on the depth of Mumbai Indians, believing they do not need to alter their playing XI much.

This year, due to just six venues hosting matches, no team will get the home advantage, but Parthiv reckons, it wouldn't matter because they seem to have a settled 11, especially in the bowling department, spin in particular.

"I don't think Mumbai Indians will be thinking of where they are playing next. All the teams would be thinking about where they are playing first and you know, try and get their best team forward, try and get their best XI on the path. If they are playing in Chennai, you might expect some spinner but from the Mumbai Indians' point of view, I don't think they have to tinker a lot with their playing XI," Parthiv said on the GAMEPLAN show on Star Sports.

MI will feature in the IPL 2021 opener as they begin their title defence against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. In fact, MI's first five matches take place at the Chepauk, where their spinners can thrive. Parthiv lauded the depth in MI's bowling, believing a few picked men can get the job done.

"Hardik Pandya is bowling quite a bit now, almost bowling 4 overs, Pollard bowls his slower ones really well, which might be useful on a Chennai wicket. And obviously, Rahul Chahar had an outstanding IPL, a couple of outstanding IPLs and hence, he was picked for India. Krunal Pandya's four overs, his form in domestic cricket, so I can go on and on about it," Parthiv added.