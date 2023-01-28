'Do you think change is needed?': Sundar hits back at reporter with epic 'biryani' analogy after 1st T20I loss

Team India faced a 21-run loss in the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. Chasing a 177-run target in Ranchi, the hosts were restricted to 155/9 after a top-order collapse. Washington Sundar (50) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) played quickfire knocks to revive the Indian innings following the quick dismissals upfront, but couldn't take India past the finishing line. The side is playing without its two senior batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – with Hardik Pandya as skipper.

Following the game, Sundar, who had produced an all-round performance with brilliant figures of 2/22 in four overs, attended the press conference where he spoke in length about the reasons behind India's defeat. During the interaction, one of the reporters asked Sundar if there needs to be a change in the side's batting order.

Sundar, however, made a counter-question. “Do you think any change is needed? Do you think so?” Sundar asked.

When the reporter said he feels changes are needed, the India all-rounder stated that the players had one bad day at office and that wins and losses are a part of the sport.

“All of them have got so many runs in T20s. One game can change everything? If you don't get your favorite biryani in one restaurant, will you never go there again? It's just one day. It happens. It's a sport. All 22 players cannot perform. All of them have done well to get to this stage and they keep doing well,” said Sundar.

“It happens in a game. Even NZ collapsed in Raipur. It doesn't mean they changed anything in their top-order. Such things, we will have to be patient. This management is calm and patient as long as we are learning from the mistakes. Going forward, we are going to be very strong side.”

Team India will return for the second T20I of the series on January 29 in Lucknow.

