‘Do you think jawans complain? You’re playing…': Gavaskar tells Gambhir, 'Wipe that out of Indian cricket dictionary'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday claimed that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj “debunked” the workload myth in Test cricket. Siraj played all five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and picked up 23 wickets (the most in the series) to inspire India to a 2-2 draw against England. Mohammed Siraj bowled 185.3 overs across the five Test matches against England

There was considerable chatter around workload management in the Indian camp and how the fast bowlers would be rotated over the course of the series. While every other pacer got at least one game off, Siraj was the only one to feature in all five Tests against England.

He bowled 185.3 overs across nine innings — the most by any bowler from either side — and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps. His tally included two five-wicket hauls, one of which came in the series finale at The Oval. His nine-wicket match haul there helped India bowl England out for 367 in their chase of 374, sealing a famous win.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for Mohammed Siraj — not just for his performance, but for his dedication to the sport, the format, and his relentless drive to win the series for India at all costs. Gavaskar said the pacer single-handedly proved that “workload” is a myth — calling it more of a “mental thing” than a “physical” one.

“There's always the saying that the bowlers win your matches but the fact of the matter is that you've also got to score the runs. So because India didn't score the runs, they lost those two matches. So yes, I think Siraj bowled his heart out and he debunked forever this business of workload. I hope that the word ‘workload’ goes out of the Indian Cricket dictionary. I've been saying that for a long time. For five Test matches nonstop, he bowled 6-over, 7-over, 8-over spells because the captain wanted it, and the country expected of him. And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing,” he said.

Gavaskar also cautioned head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management to avoid buying into such narratives, citing Rishabh Pant’s bravery in Manchester as an example. Pant had batted with a fractured toe and scored a crucial half-century that helped India secure a draw in the fourth Test, forcing the Oval decider.

“If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field. You've got to get them to a situation where you say , 'Hello, you are playing for your country, and when you are playing for your country, you got to forget the aches and pains in your muscles. That is what you mean on the border. Do you think the jawans complain about the cold, or what is the situation? They are there to give their lives for the country. Give your very best for the country. Don't worry about accident pains. What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out bat with a fracture. That is the kind of thing you want to expect from your team. That is the, that's something that you want to expect. Don't go by the little injuries. It is an honor given to you amongst 140 crores of people, so you are so lucky to be able to represent India. And you should not take that lightly. And this what we have seen with Siraj, five Test matches, bowling non stop,” he added.

Gavaskar clarifies: Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to injury, not workload

Gavaskar clarified that his remarks on workload management were not directed at Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for two matches during the England tour. He explained that the pacer’s absence was due to an ongoing injury concern, not part of any rotation strategy.

“Not a problem in home series, but definitely in overseas series, where you're taking a team overseas, and the balance of the team can get affected. At home, you have ample time to call out to reserves, so it's not so much of an issue. But going overseas, you have to maybe look at that factor. But Bumrah was an injury issue, not a workload thing. He's had a serious injury. And so therefore I think that also has to be taken into consideration. When he played the two Test matches, he took two fifers. India might not have won, but he took those wickets. So you mustn't forget what a wonderful bowler he is,” Gavaskar said.

Bumrah suffered a back injury during the tour of Australia earlier this year, which ruled him out of action until mid-April. The selectors, in consultation with the BCCI medical team, later decided that Bumrah would play just three matches in England to manage his injury.