‘When Siraj took the last wicket, as much as I was disappointed…’: England coach McCullum hails India in 'best series'

Brendon McCullum reserved massive praise for Mohammed Siraj for producing a lion-hearted effort at the Oval. His performance, especially the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, left the England head coach disappointed yet full of admiration for the Indian pacer’s heart and grit. Chasing a 374-run target, England were bundled out for 367 courtesy Siraj's five-wicket haul, which included a sensational burst of 3-9 on Monday's final morning. England head coach Brendon McCullum reflects on five-match Test series against England.(Action Images via Reuters)

After resuming on 339-6, England lost four wickets for 28 runs, as Gus Atkinson became the final victim of Siraj, which helped India level the series 2-2.

McCullum was all praise for Siraj for his efforts at the Oval. He didn't back down from the challenge when India was backed against the wall.

“When [Mohammed] Siraj took that final wicket, as much as I was disappointed, I had admiration for him — for the fight he’s got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did," McCullum told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the England coach described the series as the finest five-Test contest he’s ever been involved in, highlighting the fierce competition between the two sides. He noted that the intensity never dropped, with gripping cricket and even a few heated on-field exchanges adding to the drama.

“That is the best five-match Test series I have ever been a part of or witnessed,” McCullum told Sky Sports.

“It just oscillated so much throughout the six weeks, and I felt it had everything. There was hostility at times, camaraderie at times, great cricket at times, and some average cricket as well, because of the pressure both teams were put under. We knew it was going to be hard coming into the series. We knew they were going to test us physically and mentally. I think it tested both teams more than we expected. It was a cracking series to be a part of," he added.

McCullum also reflected on the gripping 2-2 series draw against India, calling it a just result after five fiercely contested Tests. Acknowledging the toll of playing five full matches, he praised the players' mental resilience and the effort required to endure such intensity.

“I think 2-2 was a fair reflection. Playing all five days of all five Tests becomes a mental exertion, and I thought the way they dealt with that was impressive. Obviously, we had to call in fresh legs for this last Test match. You know that fatigue is coming, but you don’t know what it’s like until it hits you. It is the hardest thing in cricket — playing a five-match series and being tested as much as you are, for as long as you are. It tests you not just as a sportsperson but as a character because it questions how much you want it. As a fan of the game, I thought it was an unbelievable spectacle," he concluded.