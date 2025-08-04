KL Rahul overwhelmed with emotions after 2-2 series draw takes 'every inch out of India': 'This has taken everything…'

Team India senior batter KL Rahul stated that the players gave their everything - physically, mentally and emotionally throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to draw the five-match series 2-2. Led by young captain Shubman Gill, India showed remarkable resilience throughout the series, with each Test stretching to the final day. And when the odds were stacked against them at The Oval, they delivered a stunning comeback to topple England. KL Rahul is elated with India's emphatic show in the five-match Test series.(PTI)

The matches at Headingley and Lord's went down to the wire, with both sides having their moments, but India narrowly missed out on victory. Still, their spirited performances—especially after the retirement of senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin - made this series one to remember for ages.

Rahul chatted with Cheteshwar Pujara after the match, during which he discussed how this young team showed character in every match and gave their all throughout 25 days in this series.

“Feeling is hard to describe. I've been here for 25 days. It took every inch out of us, everything that we had physically, mentally, emotionally, this test series has taken everything away from all of us, and I think that at the end of 25 days, we're standing here 2-2. Absolutely like proud of ourselves, so satisfying to be here and draw the series. We'd love to win this series. I think we had moments in the series, but for a young team to come here and for a lot of us to step up and show the world that we can compete, we can win games outside of India. Yeah, it's truly a testament to what this team is,” Rahul told broadcasters.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir mobbed in Team India's dressing room after Oval stunner, unleashes raw emotions upon seeing Shubman Gill

“Pressure was really high”: KL Rahul

Rahul opened up about the emotions in the camp at the start of the day, recalling the tense moment when Akash Deep put down a tough chance near the boundary. But the team never stopped believing, kept pushing hard, and eventually pulled off a win that brought a huge sense of relief to everyone.

“Right now it's just relief, you know, the last, I think this whole morning was crunch and the pressure was really high. There was a lot happening, but we weren't getting the edges, so we were getting a little impatient and then at the end, you know, that drop catch that went for a 6 and we didn't have too many runs to play with, so, right now it's just relief, satisfaction and such a happy feeling, such a proud feeling for all of us, the support staff, the players. Everyone who's been involved with the Indian team over the last two months, we're really proud of your performance,” he added.