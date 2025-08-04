Gautam Gambhir mobbed in Team India's dressing room after Oval stunner, unleashes raw emotions upon seeing Shubman Gill

India's dressing room erupted into wild celebration after Mohammed Siraj picked up the final wicket to seal a stunning win at The Oval on Monday. The fast bowler took three of the last four wickets on the fifth morning to complete his fifth career five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 396, drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. India beat England by six runs at The Oval

Breaking into jubilant scenes, the Indian dressing room mobbed head coach Gautam Gambhir. The victory came as a major sigh of relief for the former India batter, who had been under fire following an unprecedented whitewash at home against New Zealand last November, and a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat in Australia.

Gambhir later shared an emotional hug with Shubman Gill, who managed to avoid a series defeat in his first assignment as India’s Test captain.

How India bounced back in the 5th Test

England looked set for a record win at The Oval. No team had ever chased a target of 374 at the venue, and the 195-run fourth-wicket partnership between centurions Harry Brook and Joe Root put the hosts in a commanding position on Day 4. At one point on Sunday, England were cruising at 301/3 before suffering a mini-collapse around the Tea break, losing three wickets for just 26 runs.

On the final morning, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before bowling Gus Atkinson to complete his five-wicket haul, while Prasidh Krishna cleaned up Josh Tongue for a duck as India sealed the memorable win.

This was the first time India won the fifth Test match of a series away from home. The six-run win was also the lowest margin by which India have ever won a Test match, going past their previous record of a 13-run win against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2004.

England, meanwhile, have failed to win a Test series against India since their 4-1 victory at home in 2018.