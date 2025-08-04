Search Search
Monday, Aug 04, 2025
Sachin Tendulkar gets 'goosebumps' after India defeat England; Sourav Ganguly can't keep calm for this 'young team'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 07:23 pm IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian team for its win over England at the Oval.

Sachin Tendulkar was part of five different tours of England during his time playing for India. Barring two series – 2002 and 2007 – he has endured heartbreaks on every occasion. Tendulkar scored four Test centuries in England, with a best of 193, but even for the amount of cricket he has played in the country, the Master Blaster didn't witness anything as exhilarating, riveting and pulsating as what transpired on Day 5 and the closing stages of Day 4 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval.

Shubman Gill's leadership has impressed Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly(AFP Images)
Shubman Gill's leadership has impressed Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly(AFP Images)

After India set England a target of 374, the balance of the match swung back and forth. The England openers brought up a rampant half-century before India struck back with three quick wickets for the next 56 runs. Then came the century partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root that threatened to take the game away from India. The last bit of magic, however, was reserved for India and some Miyan Magic from Mohammed Siraj, who sparkled with a five-wicket haul. On Day 5, when England needed 35 to win, and India sought four wickets, it was India that took away the honours to ensure they shared the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

And watching all the drama, all the theatre that unfolded today, the great Tendulkar had goosebumps. "Test cricket… absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10. SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win," Sachin posted on X.

Sourav Ganguly is equally thrilled to bits

Another former India legend who's had his moments under the sun in England is Sourav Ganguly. The former captain, who scored a century on his Test debut at Lord's and led India to a 1-1 draw during the 2002 series, was equally excited to see how Shubman Gill's young brigade did what no one expected them to – drawing against England on their soil.

"Fantastic from Team India. Test cricket is the best format by far. Congratulations to all the members and coaches led by the fantastic Shubman Gill. Siraj has never let this team down in any part of the world. Such a treat to watch. Well done, Prasidh, Akashdeep, Jaiswal. Exceptional series from Jadeja, Washington, Pant. So much consistency from this young team," he posted.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG Live News.
