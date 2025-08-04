Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara forget they have to be neutral as rapturous scenes erupt after Siraj's KO blow at Oval

Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara were all elated in the commentary box after India edged past England in a nail-biting thriller at the Oval to level the five-match series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion when India's back was against the wall and delivered at the big stage with a brilliant five-wicket haul. The 31-year-old led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and claimed nine wickets across two innings. Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara drop all pretence of neutrality after Siraj’s knockout blow seals a thrilling win at The Oval. (Screengrab and AP Images)

India were four wickets away when the early stumps were called on Day 4 due to rain. The pressure was on the visitors when they returned to the middle on Day 5 to get those four wickets. Rising to the occasion, Mohammed Siraj led from the front, grabbing three of those crucial scalps, including the final wicket of Gus Atkinson with a searing yorker that shattered the off-stump. His fiery spell powered India to a series-levelling 2-2 finish against England.

Gavaskar was in the commentary box with Harsha Bhogle and Cheteshwar Pujara when Siraj uprooted Atkinson's off-stump. As Bhogle called the moment on the mic, Gavaskar was on his feet, clapping and applauding, while Pujara was all pumped up as the duo forgot to be neutral after Team India’s incredible fightback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Earlier, after the play on Day 3, Gavsakr gifted Gill a signed cap and shirt as a gesture of respect towards the youngster's performance in the series, where he scored 754 runs in five Tests.

"I have got a gift for you in anticipation of you going past (me). At least you got something to aim for in the next series. It is just a little gift. It is a shirt with SG initials, someone made it for me, I am giving this to you, but I don't know if it will fit you. This is a cap which I give to very few people with my signature. All the best," Gavaskar said in a video posted on Sony Sports' Instagram.

Siraj runs riot on Day 5 to pin England

Meanwhile, England began the final day of the series needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand to pull off a stunning chase of 374.

However, under intense pressure, they crumbled in a gripping morning session as Siraj ripped through the tail, claiming three wickets for just nine runs to finish with 5 for 104. It was a thrilling end to a series that delivered non-stop drama over seven unforgettable weeks.