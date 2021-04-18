'Does not deserve to win': Manjrekar slams team selection following Sunrisers Hyderabad's third straight defeat

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was not impressed with Sunrisers Hyderabad's team selection during their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday and said that with such a combination, the side simply 'does not deserve to win'. Manjrekar tweeted his disappointment after SRH failed to chase down a 151-run target set by MI, and fell short of the target by 13 runs despite cruising at 90/2 at one stage.

Manjrekar took a shot at SRH's middle order, which comprised Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad, who were dismissed for 11, 2 and 7 respectively, causing a stutter in SRH's middle order. From 90/2, SRH slipped to 130/7 in just a little over six overs. Vijay Shankar was the only ounce of hope for SRH, as he scored 28 off 25. However, he too couldn't get the job done with MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowling phenomenally well in the death.

"Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win," Manjrekar tweeted.

Making his IPL debut on Saturday, Virat struggled to middle the ball, scoring 11 off 12 balls with one four before getting out to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. In the same over, Chahar dismissed Sharma for 2 off 4 balls.

Abdul Samad, a J&K player, considered a big hitter of the ball, also failed to get a move on managing 7 off 8 balls before getting run out by a brilliant throw from the deep by Hardik Pandya. The collective failures of the three batsmen resulted in SRH not closing out the game even when they had it in their grasp. SRH lost eight wickets for 47 runs to be eventually bowled out for 137 as MI closed out the game for their second win in three matches.