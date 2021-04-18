'Plays a big role in our squad': David Warner comments on Kane Williamson's absence from SRH playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their third straight match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday night in Chennai. It looked as if SRH could win their first game of the season when Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were batting. But their wickets triggered a collapse as they failed to chase Mumbai Indians' 151-run target.

It was a familiar site for SRH as their frailties in the middle-order was again their downfall. After losing the wicket of Bairstow, SRH could only add 70 runs to their total before getting bowled out in 19.4 overs.

One man everyone is expecting to come in and shore up SRH's middle-order is Kane Williamson. He was again missing from the team sheet on Saturday.

SRH captain talked about him when asked about his fitness during a post-match interview.

"We have to speak to the physios, he's (Williamson) coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad," Warner said.

Speaking after the match, Warner rued the fact that his side did not bat till the end and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

"I don't know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set (Bairstow and Warner) but it proves that if you don't bat deep, you can't win," Warner said.

"That was my game-plan, a great piece of fielding from Hardik though. But that's the game of cricket. These are very much chaseable targets, if you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down," he added.

"The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle, the bowlers have been fantastic and this wicket was slower than the previous wickets that we have played," Warner said.