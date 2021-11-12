'Does that make him a bad player?': Akram lashes out at Hasan Ali's critics, says 'one player' shouldn't be singled out

Pakistan cricket team and its fans were left heartbroken on Thursday night after the Babar Azam-led side were knocked out of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The South Asian giants were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia in the semifinal and one of the turning points of the game was Hasan Ali dropping Matthew Wade in the 19th over, who then went on to play a match-winning innings. Post the final ball, fans have been criticizing Ali but former Pak legends, like Wasim Akram, have urged everyone not to do so.

Former left-arm pacer backed Ali, saying he has been a match-winner for the country and a dropped catch or an off-day does not make him a bad player.

"I don't understand why one player should be singled out. Hasan has been an outstanding performer for us and won us matches. Anyone can drop catches or have an off-day…does that make him a bad player?" questioned Akram.

"What we don't want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now. I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through it. In other countries, it's just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on," he said on 'A Sports' channel.

Inzamam also agreed and noted that in such high pressure games mistakes can happen.

"The Australians also dropped catches. Hasan is very low on confidence and I think it is the responsibility of the team management to ensure he does not fall down completely," he added.

Waqar echoed the sentiment.

"No one does anything intentionally. As a former player myself I know I have been through such bad times...had off days in bowling...dropped catches. I remember how people criticised me after the 1996 World Cup quarter final but I think we need to understand it is a sport," he recalled.

Needing 22 runs off the second last over, Matthew Wade's wild swing at Shaheen Shah Afridi's third ball sent a skier towards Hasan who spilled the catch on the leg-side.

Wade responded by hitting three more sixes to complete the winning chase against Pakistan.

Hasan also conceded 44 runs from four overs against the Aussies.

