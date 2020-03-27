e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Don’t make Covid-19 patients feel embarrassed, unwanted: Tendulkar

Don’t make Covid-19 patients feel embarrassed, unwanted: Tendulkar

Tendulkar said that in order to win the battle against coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives in the country as well as across the world, people need to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the health authorities and the government.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar(screengrab)
         

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday urged people not to look down upon those infected with novel coronavirus, adding that its responsibility of the society to make sure that proper care of COVID-19 patients is taken.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Tendulkar said: “As a society, it is our responsibility to make sure that people who have been tested positive for coronavirus get our love and affection. We should take care of them and make sure that they don’t feel embarrassed.”

He said that in order to win the battle against coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives in the country as well as across the world, people need to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the health authorities and the government.

“Make sure you take all precautions but also make sure that people infected with coronavirus don’t feel unwanted. We have to maintain social distancing but we don’t have to keep them away from the society,” he said.

 

“We can win this battle against coronavirus by staying together and taking necessary steps.”

Apart from putting videos to sensitise people, the 46-year-old has also donated Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.

“While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak,” sources in the know of development told IANS.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
Covid-19 updates: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19 updates: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV
Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news