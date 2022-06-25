'Don't agree with Dravid. It'd be unfair if he doesn't get chances': Ex-Pakistan star's advice for Team India head coach

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on June 26 when the side takes on Ireland in the first of two T20Is in Malahide. The Indian team had recently featured in a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home earlier this month, that had marked the players' return to international colours after two months of the Indian Premier League.

The series against Ireland marks the return of Suryakumar Yadav to the side, who was forced to miss the South Africa series due to an injury. Additionally, Rahul Tripathi received a maiden international call-up for the series, while wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also made a return to the side. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the two T20Is.

Suryakumar has been one of the mainstays in the Indian T20I squad since making his debut last year against England. Over the past few months, however, injuries have forced him to the sidelines, and even in the Indian Premier League, the 31-year-old batter had to miss a number of games for the Mumbai Indians. In his absence, Shreyas Iyer took over the role in the Indian team but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said that Suryakumar should be the first choice when he returns.

“There have been reports indicating that Rahul Dravid believes Shreyas Iyer to be more mature than Suryakumar Yadav. But I don't agree with Dravid's thinking. It would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get enough opportunities at this age. Iyer will have to perform consistently, otherwise, there's no way that he can retain his place in the side,” Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.

Suryakumar is likely to feature in the XI in the T20Is against Ireland; additionally, Shreyas Iyer is not the part of the squad for both games as he will be with the Test side for the fifth match of the series against England, scheduled to be played between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

