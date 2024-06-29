'Don't even talk about Virat. He will also fail...': Sourav Ganguly on Kohli's worst T20WC show ahead of IND vs SA final

Virat Kohli's form has been a major concern for India, heading into the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday in Barbados. The former India captain, despite being the leading run-getter in the history of the tournament with 1216 runs, registered his worst-ever show in six appearances in T20 World Cups, scoring just 75 runs in seven innings, which sparked massive criticism from fans on social media. Amid the debate over his spot in the playing XI for the World Cup final, ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly gave his two cents on Kohli's form. Sourav Ganguly gives his verdict on Virat Kohli's form in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Kohli was expected to carry his sublime IPL 2024 form, where he scored 741 runs in 15 innings to reclaim the Orange Cap, into the World Cup. But the 35-year-old put on five single-digit scores, which comprised two dismissals for a duck, and zero fifty-plus knocks. His best show came against Bangladesh in the Super Eight tie with a score of 37.

Amid concerns over his form with India aiming for their second T20 World Cup trophy in their third final in the tournament's history, Ganguly shut his critics with a sharp response where he reminded the fans of his heroics in the ODI World Cup last year.

"Don't even talk bout Virat Kohli," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "He's a once in a lifetime player. Virat should continue to open. He just had a World Cup of 700 runs seven months ago. He is human. Sometimes, he will also fail, and you have to accept it."

The former BCCI president even went the distance of putting Kohli in the same bracket as India legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid as he backed the opener to script a big knock in the final at the Kensington Oval.

“People like Kohli, Tendulkar, Dravid, they are institutions for Indian cricket. Three-four matches don’t make them weaker players. Don’t rule him out in the final tomorrow,” Ganguly said.

Earlier on Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma too defended Kohli after he managed a run-a-ball 9 against England before being dismissed by Reece Topley.

“He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through (dip in form) that. We do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you’ve played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He’s looking good, the intent is there, he’s probably saving for the final,” Rohit said.