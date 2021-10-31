'Don't forget... they blanked New Zealand 5-0 in 2020': Gavaskar backs Kohli's India to 'lift the trophy' on November 14

Sunil Gavaskar reckons India have a solid chance of beating New Zealand in their Group 2 Super 12 match on Sunday and reviving their T20 World Cup campaign. With a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan last Sunday, India were handed an early jolt, but if they are to give themselves a chance of making it to the semi-finals, Virat Kohli’s unit will require a win against the Kiwis, else the road ahead will become a whole lot tougher.

Gavaskar believes there is no need to read much into India’s defeat against Pakistan, explaining how that this team is fully capable of making a comeback. Ahead of the crunch tie, the former India captain recalled India’s 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series in New Zealand in 2020 and said that even though the BlackCaps last lost to the Men in Blue in an ICC tournament way back in 2003, there is no reason why the jinx cannot be broken Sunday evening in Dubai.

"This is a great Indian team. Losing one game, it doesn't make them a bad team. They have the capabilities to win the next few games and qualify for the semifinals, let alone win the title. Just because they didn't perform, doesn't mean that this team isn't good," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"New Zealand have always been a balanced team. They have this fighting quality and don't give up and that is why when you play against them, you have got to look out. It is never an easy match against them. Don't forget, India had blanked New Zealand 5-0 in 2020 even though two matches went into Super Overs. Still, India had won those matches so they would like to take that into consideration to increase their confidence."

Making a strong prediction, Gavaskar expects Kohli's team of players to regroup, and feels that India can not only beat New Zealand on Sunday but can go on to lift the title on November 14. Citing examples of India’s remarkable comebacks in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and in the two Test series against England – both home and away – Gavaskar warned doubters to count India out at their own peril.

"India are a champion team and I would like to tell them to show the world what qualities India have. We have seen this pattern in the last couple of years that everytime India are at the bottom, how they rejuvenate themselves to emerge back to the top," the former India batsman added.

We saw that in Australia and then against England at both home and away. The players that played those series, most of them are in this squad. I hope that this India team goes on to win the title. Not only tomorrow's match, but on November 14, they will lift the trophy... this is my belief."