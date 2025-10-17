'Don't get personal': Ravichandran Ashwin changes tunes, comes to Harshit Rana's aid after Gambhir's fiery protest

The debate and chatter around pacer Harshit Rana continues to grow. Ever since his inclusion in the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, the knives have been out for the youngster and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Former national selector Kris Srikkanth started the entire discourse, alleging that Rana is constantly picked across all formats because he's a “constant yes man” to the former India opening batter. Gambhir, who has never been one to back down, gave the perfect reply to Srikkanth when he came to address the media after the conclusion of the second Test against the West Indies. Harshit Rana is a part of India's ODI squad for the series against Australia. (REUTERS)

Gambhir didn't mince his words as he asked for more caution to be exercised and not to say anything just to get more YouTube views. Ravichandran Ashwin has now weighed in on the issue, saying there can be no place for personal attack in sport.

Ashwin, who previously questioned Rana's place on the basis of performances in the IPL 2024 season, sided with Gambhir, saying the criticism should have more merit and it shouldn't just be there for the sake of it.

“I have always reiterated that no player should be attacked below the belt. When the attack becomes too personal, the genre changes. I would like to talk about Sanjay Manjrekar, who has criticised me throughout my career. But I have never held any grudge against him. What they say might be right or wrong, as long as the criticism doesn't get personal, I am fine with it,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Assume Harshit sees the reel in which he is being harshly criticised, and he is about to play a match for India, wouldn't he be shattered by this? And if his parents and friends see it, what will be their mindset? We can definitely criticise their skill, their style of cricket and the trade that they are plying. But it shouldn't get personal. It may be funny once or twice, but it shouldn't be a running theme. The reason they are doing this is that there is an audience for it. Negativity sells these days. They sell whatever is in demand. We should avoid consuming such content,” he added.

Curious case of Harshit Rana

Ever since Harshit Rana's debut coincided with IPL retentions in 2024, the chatter picked up speed around the pacer's close bond with Gambhir. Despite being in the T20I squad, the 23-year-old didn't make his debut. He only got a game after the IPL retentions were completed, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) selected him as an uncapped player.

The pacer then made his debut in all three formats of the game. However, the talk became all the more ugly after he was named in the squad for the Australia ODIs.

Ashwin said that he fully sympathises with Rana, as the trolling and its vicious nature can affect anyone.

“Everyone's targeting Harshit Rana left, right and centre. Let me ask you one thing: if the same Harshit performs well next year, will the same people put him on the same pedestal and celebrate him?” asked Ashwin.

"I am certainly disappointed. My request through this channel has always been to see cricket as cricket. Don't buy or consume trash talk because that well could be your friend, your family, your son, your brother, your sister," he added.