‘Don’t give him debut…': Ex-chief selector's earnest request to Rohit ahead of World Cup, Asia Cup

India's young talent Tilak Varma earned his maiden call-up to the ODI format, securing a spot in the 17-member squad for the much-anticipated Asia Cup tournament set to commence on August 30. Varma's consistent performances in the T20Is against West Indies left a positive impression on both fans and selectors, as he marked his debut on the international stage. While his inclusion in the Asia Cup squad is a significant step, the question of whether he will make his maiden appearance in the fifty-over format remains uncertain.

TIlak Varma was selected in the 17-member Asia Cup squad(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The return of experienced players Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to the squad means the middle-order positions are less likely to be vacated. Even as Rahul hasn't attained full match-fitness, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be ahead in the pecking order over Tilak Varma, unless the team management decides otherwise. Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikanth holds the hope that Varma gets his opportunity in the Asia Cup, even as the competition for spots highlights the tough decisions the team management will have to make.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Do not give Tilak Varma a debut in a big tournament, play him in the ODI series before that,” told Krishnamachari Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure,” he added.

Srikkanth further insisted that Tilak has to play in ODIs before the World Cup, whether it be in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia. The two side meet for a three-match series right before the commencement of the marquee global tournament.

“Tilak has fantastic potential, a brilliant player — but he has to play a couple of one-day series before putting him in the WC squad. We need to groom him properly,” Srikkanth concluded.

Asia Cup big opportunity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Asia Cup presents a significant opportunity for Tilak Varma, as well as several other contenders aiming to secure a spot in the World Cup squad. India are set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament's opening match on September 2 in Kandy. With the potential for two teams to cross paths thrice in the competition—assuming they progress to the super fours and the final—the anticipation and stakes are higher than ever.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON