'Don't know why Shaw isn't playing for India': Murali Vijay picks 'next batting superstars'; shares advice for KL Rahul

Murali Vijay talks like he bats. A calm and clear approach, with a polite smile. And if there is a delivery down the corridor of uncertainty, he would leave it alone. It is what made him "one of the greatest openers for India", according to the great Ravinchandran Ashwin, and it is what keeps him positive as he looks ahead to future possibilities in the sport, having retired from international cricket in January 2023. And though he has been away from the international format for long time now, the 38-year-old has had a keen eye on the proceedings in Indian cricket as he named Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as the "next big superstars" of the nation, but felt rather disappointed at the former's continued absence from the team. Shaw last played for India in 2021 in the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka and his previous appearance in the red-ball format was three years back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, on the sidelines of the ongoing Legends Cricket League (LLC) in Doha, the former India cricketer opened up on his career, on that memorable 2014 England tour, picked India's next batting superstar and left a powerful advice for struggling KL Rahul. Here are excerpts…

Q) You only announced your retirement about a month back. Now you are here, part of the LLC Masters. Does being part of the league make you miss international cricket?

It is a brilliant tournament, to be honest, and I really like the way it is organised.

Why will I miss cricket when I'm here to play cricket (smiles)? Cricket is always in my blood and I'm looking forward to contribute in different other phase and let's see how it goes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) Any ardent cricket fan would remember that 2014-15 stretch of Murali Vijay - from Trent Bridge to against Bangladesh. Was that 2014 century the fondest of your knocks?

You can say that but I had many other knocks for India which is very close to my heart. Playing for India itself is a great memory for me and pride in a way.

ALSO READ: 'Who are these people criticising Virat Kohli?': Mohammad Amir blasts critics after India great's century vs Australia

Q) So which knock of yours do you rate the highest?

I like the Adelaide knock (99 off 234 in 2nd innings vs Australia in 2014). I liked the way I played in Lord's (95 off 247 in 2nd innings vs England in 2014) and the one in Mumbai (136 off 282 in 2nd innings vs England in 2016) as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murali Vijay

Q) That 2014 tour of England emphasied on what later came to be known as the 'art of leaving'. If you could elaborate on that? Was there a specific practice routine you had for that tour?

Well ahead of the tour, I used to go every morning to the fresh wickets in Chennai and practiced with the Dukes ball. I put my hard yards with my coaches and I had a great fitness regime for two or two and a half months so that I become more fit and ready to go. And then you saw the result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) So much of Test cricket has changed since then. You have the 'Bazball' concept now. What is your take on that?

It had to happen, isn't it? It had to happen at some point and they (England) are playing some good brand of positive cricket and every team wants to do that. And the players should be given the outmost credit to accept this concept and deliver what the team management has asked of them.

Q) Ashwin recently mentioned in an article - "M Vijay, according to me is the greatest opener for India outside of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag." Thoughts on that?

(Laughs) It is very kind of him. It has been an honour to play alongside him. He has been a great player and hope he plays more and more Test matches. He does have the opportunity to surpass 100 (Test appearances). I think he will do it with most ease. And thanks Ash, love you!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) Somewhere down the line, do you feel that probably you deserved one last chance? Will it remain as a regret?

No, to be honest. I tried my bit and it didn't happen. I don't regret anything in life. I just want to move forward now.

Q) Who do you think is the next batting superstar in India?

There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill wise I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players. Rishabh Pant has done a great job for Indian cricket as well. I wish him a speedy recovery. Shreyas Iyer is doing well.

India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Day 3 of the 4th Test Match between Australia and India (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) You mentioned Shaw, but he is yet to make a return to the Indian side, let alone the Test team?

I don't know why he is not playing now. You should ask the team management.

Q) You have known KL Rahul. What will be your advice to him now that Shubman Gill has sort of guaranteed himself a long run with that century in Ahmedabad Test?

He knows what it is and what he needs to do to make a comeback. I think KL should be left alone and not be scrutinised the way they are doing at the moment. It happens to any cricketer. I think KL should take it easy and work on his basics and use this time to unwind himself and rejuvenate and comeback strong.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) India are in the WTC final, but will be heading into the Oval clash against Australia without Jasprit Bumrah. How do you think India should approach in Bumrah's absence?

The same way they are approaching now.