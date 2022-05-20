'Don't mess around with the pop. When there's class, respect class': Shastri's savage response to Kohli masterclass

He was perhaps just one knock away from returning to form and Virat Kohli found his lost mojo with a game-defining 73 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's last league game fixture of the season against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. The 33-year-old batter managed only one fifty in 13 innings this season and scored three ducks despite playing with new-found freedom, having relinquished Bangalore captaincy last year. But in a space of few deliveries, Kohli looked like his old self at the Wankhede Stadium. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Kohli, who was at his animated best during his lively fifty against the Titans, batted with fervour to guide his side to an eight-wicket win. The star batter has had a botched IPL season with three golden ducks in the tournament. But he hit fours and two sixes in his 54-ball innings to deliver when it mattered the most.

He shared a 115-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis in a must-win contest. Glenn Maxwell then chipped in with an unbeaten 18-ball 40 to seal the win in the penultimate over. The win kept Bangalore alive in the playoff race but they depend on Delhi Capitals losing to Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Kohli, meanwhile, earned high praise from fans and pundits who were delighted to see Kohli in his element versus the table-toppers. Ravi Shastri, who has worked closely with Kohli during his tenure as head coach of the Indian team, said the flamboyant batter made a strong statement amid the criticism.

"The pop is in the house and he's announced it to the world, and he's there in the playoffs- if they qualify, and if there's a problem with Delhi Capitals- then wait and watch. It's an announcement not to the critics- it's to the world- don't mess around with the pop. When there's class, respect class and it will teach all the kids how to play," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli's wretched run had led to many former players including Shastri suggesting the batter to take a break from the sport. The batting icon himself reacted to the talks and spoke about his relationship with Shastri.

"It's not a lot of people who mentioned it. There is one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi bhai and that's because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in," Kohli told Star Sports ahead of the game against the Titans.

“It’s definitely a thing that one needs to consider because you don’t want to do something which you are not part of 100 per cent. And I have always believed in that in my life. So, to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on.

"It is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and you know just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically. Not so much physically because physical fitness you keep up with. But it’s the mental kind of reset that you need and you want to be excited for what you are doing,” he added.

