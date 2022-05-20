IPL 2022 Live Score RR vs CSK: Dhoni's future in focus as Chennai eye winning end to season against Samson's Rajasthan
- Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: MS Dhoni's CSK will aim to end their season on a winning note when they face Sanju Samson's RR on Friday. Get RR vs CSK Today Match Live Updates here.
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Score: The Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to end their campaign on a high when they face Rajasthan Royals on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Eyes will also be on CSK captain MS Dhoni, who is likely to drop a hint on his future at the franchise; earlier in the season, Dhoni had said that there is also a possibility people might see him in a different ‘yellow jersey’ in future. RR, meanwhile, will be hoping to not only seal a berth in playoffs, but secure a second-place finish and play for the final spot in Qualifer 1 against Gujarat Titans. This is also the last match of the season at the Brabourne Stadium, with the remaining two games being scheduled at Wankhede.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 20, 2022 04:57 PM IST
RR vs CSK IPL Match Today: Yashasvi's timely return to run-scoring
As Buttler struggles, his new opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a timely return to run-scoring. He made a comeback to the playing XI in the game against Punjab Kings earlier this month, scoring a brilliant 68. He followed it up with 19 and 41 in the next two matches against DC and LSG respectively.
-
May 20, 2022 04:53 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live, IPL 2022: Buttler's low scores a concern for Royals
In his past two games, Buttler has failed to cross the double-figure mark, scoring 2 and 7 respectively. Buttler's last century in the season came last month against Mumbai Indians, and the Royals would be hoping that their explosive batter picks his form in time for the playoffs.
-
May 20, 2022 04:49 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live Score: H2H stats
Matches played: 25
CSK won: 15
RR won: 10
-
May 20, 2022 04:46 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live Updates IPL 2022: Last match at Brabourne Stadium
The game between RR and CSK will be the last to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in this year's IPL. The remaining two games of the league stage are scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, and the action then moves to Kolkata (Qualifier 1 and Eliminator), followed by Ahmedabad (Qualifier 2 and Final).
-
May 20, 2022 04:43 PM IST
RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Match Today: Royals eye 2nd place finish
With a win over Chennai tonight, RR will move to second place -- meaning they will take on the Gujarat Titans for a berth in the final of IPL 2022. A loss, however, would mean that the Royals will play the eliminator against one of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
May 20, 2022 04:40 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live Score IPL 2022: Chennai look to end on a high
It has been a poor season for the Super Kings, but they would look to spoil RR's party when both sides meet at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. CSK are currently ninth in the league and were eliminated from the race for playoffs when they faced a defeat to Mumbai Indians last week.
-
May 20, 2022 04:36 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live Updates IPL 2022: What Dhoni said when he returned as CSK captain
The CSK skipper had remained tight-lipped on his future with the franchise when he returned to captaincy earlier in the season.
“You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch,” Dhoni told Danny Morrison during the toss.
-
May 20, 2022 04:33 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live, IPL 2022: Dhoni in focus
All eyes will on the legendary CSK captain MS Dhoni in tonight's game. This is CSK's last match of the season, and Dhoni is expected to drop a hint over his future in the franchise. Over the past two years, Dhoni promised on his return and delivered. Will the Chennai Super Kings captain finally call it quits, or return for another season with the side next year?
-
May 20, 2022 04:30 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai! MS Dhoni's future at CSK dominates the headlines in the build-up to the game, as the Super Kings look to finish the season on a high. Royals, meanwhile, will secure a berth in the playoffs with a win tonight.
