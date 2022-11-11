'Don't see any point in them playing T20s for India': Former Australia captain's blunt take on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

With the end of India's campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup, questions have started arising about the future of some of the senior members of the team, particularly captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit is 35 and will be 37 by the time the next T20 World Cup comes up. Kohli, on the other hand, is 34 and will be 36 during the 2024 edition.

While Rahul Dravid refused to comment on the same after India's 10-wicket loss to South Africa, former Ausralia captain Tom Moody said that he would be “surprised” if he sees Kohli and Rohit play too much T20I cricket between now and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“With two years to play out, I'd be surprised if they play a lot of T20 cricket for India between now and that World Cup. And I think that decision will be something that they'll need to sit down with the cricket board and work out six months prior to that World Cup. Because I don't see any point in them playing any T20 cricket for India, apart from franchise cricket of course, to that point, because it's a great platform to look to develop the players that we've been talking about,” he said on ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that the Indian T20 setup is now going to be built around Hardik Pandya and there might be “some retirements” in the near future.

"For the tour of New Zealand, it's a different team. The team is going there under Hardik Pandya. He will begin to put his stamp on the team because clearly the selection comittee has sent a signal that he, having won the IPL in his first assignment, as a captain, they have marked him out as captain for T20s. So I think with Pandya, it will be a completely different team," Gavaskar told the broadcaster after the match.

"There will some retirements also coming through, you never know. This is not the time to think about it. You really get away from it, give it a lot of thought but there are a lot of players in their mid-30s who would consider their position for the Indian T20 team."

