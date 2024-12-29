'Don't sit back and hide behind Bumrah': Rohit Sharma's animated chat with Siraj as India let it slip against Australia

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wasn't impressed with the Indian bowlers' performance on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test as they once again allowed the momentum to slip against Australian tailenders. Rohit had an animated chat with Mohammed Siraj during the drinks break when Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were batting in the middle, and the former had already played 61 balls. The Indian team was once again left frustrated with the likes of Cummins and Nathan Lyon scoring over 40 while batting lower down the order. Bumrah and Siraj did a brilliant job taking early wickets and reducing Australia to 91/6, but the strong fightback from the host's tail helped them reach 228/9 at stumps. Rohit Sharma had an animated chat with Mohammed Siraj during the drinks break.(X Images)

A video went viral on X, where Rohit can be seen having an animated chat with Siraj during the team huddle. The commentators tried to decode what Rohit could have said to his players during the break.

"Have a look at Rohit Sharma here, this is the drinks break, before the tea interval. It looks like that was directed at Akash Deep as well, maybe Siraj. That was just after Bumrah was about to finish his spell. He is singling out the next guy, 'Right now, it's your turn, don't sit back and hide behind Bumrah, I need you to stand up and got the job done as well.' very animated," said Ricky Ponting on commentary while trying to decode Rohit's message.

Bumrah was once again the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets in Australia's second innings, while Siraj also claimed three wickets to rip Australia's top and middle order cheaply.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also face Rohit Sharma's wrath after dropping catches

Earlier in the day, Rohit also got furious at young Yashasvi Jaiswal for dropping a couple of catches in the afternoon session. He dropped the catch of Usman Khawaja, which was a bit tricky, but his second dropped catch of Marnus Labuschagne left Rohit unimpressed as he threw his hand in the air. The young Indian star had a tough time at the field throughout the day, and later, he dropped Pat Cummins' catch off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery.

Meanwhile, Australia's tailenders once again frustrated the visitors as they once again let slip the advantage after reducing Australia to 91/6 at one stage. Nathan Lyon was at the crease on 41 while number 11 Scott Boland had seen off 65 balls to be 10 not out at the close with Australia 228/9 and a 333-run lead.