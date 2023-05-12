'Don't sledge anyone upfront. It's not in my habit': Naveen reignites fire after Kohli episode, Twitter loses cool

Controversy erupted in the 2023 Indian Premier League earlier this month when India's star batter Virat Kohli had an ugly spat with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq on the field. Following the game, Kohli also collided with former India teammate Gautam Gambhir, as the duo had an heated exchange before being seperated by their respective teammates. Since then, both, Naveen and Kohli, have been actively posting cryptic Instagram stories which fans speculate were targeted towards one another.

Naveen-ul-Haq; Virat Kohli(LSG/IPL)

Amid the exchanges on social media, the Lucknow Super Giants posted a video of a light-hearted conversation between their pacers Naveen and Avesh Khan, where they talk about their time at LSG, and also touch upon certain anecdotes over their cricketing career.

During the chat, Avesh opens up a chit that has a question on whether Naveen sledged someone on the field. The duo breaks into a laugh, seemingly because of the incident that took place against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month. However, Naveen insisted that he never sledged anyone “upfront.”

Watch the video here:

“I don’t sledge someone upfront, It’s not my habit. There’s an incident from a first-class game. I was on the non-striker’s end and the batter on strike got sledged. The fielder on the silly point was newly married. He said, ‘It’s the last wicket, let's finish this quickly, I need to go home and finish some work, I just got married yesterday. This was a funny incident that happened,” Naveen recalled in the video.

The fans on Twitter had an interesting reaction to the reply from the Afghan pacer:

The LSG are currently fifth in the league table with five wins and as many losses in 11 games. Their match against the Chennai Super Kings was called off due to rain in Lucknow earlier this month. Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, are right behind the Super Giants at sixth -- they're a point behind with five wins and six losses.

