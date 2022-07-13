'...Don't take these things seriously': Jasprit Bumrah's unexpected response to Nasser Hussain's ‘best bowler’ praise

Jasprit Bumrah's career has only gone from strength to strength ever since he burst onto the scene with the Mumbai Indians in 2013. Only a week after he added to his legacy with a show with the bat at the Edgbaston Test, taking Stuart Broad for the most expensive over in Test history, Bumrah brought his exploits with the ball to the 50-over format. It was a performance which prompted Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports commentary to call Bumrah the best all-format bowler in world cricket, and it is an assessment which is difficult to disagree with: even Sachin Tendulkar would take to Twitter to agree with Hussain's comments. "Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. "The performance in this game was spectacular, high-class. Some of the balls were absolute jaffas," Hussain said.

When asked about how he felt regarding Hussain's claim, Bumrah was grateful but reserved, cutting the image of the perfect professional. "It was a good day today. But I neither become too happy with the praises nor feel too down when I'm criticised. I don't look at myself and say, 'I'm good in this format or that'. I enjoy every format of the game. I try to control the things I can. I am very grateful for the applause, I respect that but I don't take these things seriously," Bumrah said in the post-match press conference when he was asked about Nasser Hussain's huge compliment.

With captain Rohit Sharma putting England in to bat, India's new-ball bowlers needed to make the most of the helpful overcast conditions at the Oval and Bumrah did exactly that.

In his very first over, Bumrah bowled a double-wicket maiden dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root for duck. It was absolute carnage from that point on, as Bumrah took 4 wickets in the powerplay, before returning towards the end to polish off England's tail to end with career-best figures of 6-19. It was the third-best figures for any Indian bowler, and the fourth-best figures for any bowler in England.

Bumrah showed his variety and ability with all six wickets: some were traditional good-length bowling, like the dismissal of Root which reared up right outside off, while some displayed Bumrah's ability to outthink the batter and react to his premeditation, such as the yorker which castled Liam Livingstone after he walked across the stumps. It was a performance which showcased his full range of talent.

It is Bmrah's grounded mentality which has served him well throughout his career, and allowed him to rebound from difficult moments, such as his struggle with no-balls early in his international career, which some thought cost India the 2017 Champions Trophy. That Bumrah continues improving every time he takes the field is a testament to his strong mentality and willingness to grow.

Bumrah and India will return to ODI action at Lord's for the second match of the series on Thursday with an eye on a series win.

