'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree with me': Tendulkar makes massive claim on Jasprit Bumrah after pacer's 6-wicket haul

Team India kicked off their ODI series campaign on an impressive note as they beat the 2019 World Cup winner England by an emphatic margin of 10 wickets at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in three-match contest. And the star of India's sensational victory was Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged the Player of the Match award for his career-best figure of 6 for 19 against England, a performance that left batting legend Sachin Tendulkar so mighty impressed that he posted an ulimate praise on his social media handle for the India fast bowler.

Bumrah gave India the early breakthrough as he single-handedly plotted England's top-order collapse, dismissing four batters, including Joe Root, for a duck. His 6 for 19 is now the third-best bowling figure by an Indian bowler in ODIs and best in England.

Sachin hailed Bumrah's “phenomenal” show at The Oval before calling him the “best bowler across formats”.

Watch: Four ducks, five wickets for 26 runs – Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc in 1st India vs England ODI

“The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference. A great bowling performance by India’s pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal. I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air," he tweeted.

I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air.#ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2022

Bumrah's six-wicket haul along with Mohammed Shami's three-fer helped India fold England for just 110 runs before the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan completed the chase in just 18.4 overs. Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his efforts.

“When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging,” said Bumrah after the big win.

