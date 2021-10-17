'Don’t think PAK will pose much of a challenge': Agarkar says IND has upper hand but shouldn't take 'neighbours lightly'

The highly-awaited India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash is still a week away but the buzz surrounding the match has been in existence ever since the schedule was announced. Jumping on the bandwagon is former cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who has predicted the outcome of this blockbuster match-up.

While speaking during ‘Class of 2007’ show on Star Sports, Ex-India pacer Agarkar quipped that while Pakistan is unlikely to pose too big a threat to India, the latter should not take the neighbours lightly.

“The entire tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) was a dream tour for us. We never thought a bunch of youngsters could achieve such a feat, that too against Pakistan. I think the India-Pakistan rivalry always brings a tidal wave of emotions and is one the most anticipated clash in the World Cup.

"The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India’s current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don’t think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge. Having said that, I don’t think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format.”

Sharing anecdotes from the 2007 T20 World Cup, former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, “I still remember how one by one, almost all senior players pulled themselves out of the first-ever T20 World Cup and Team India entered the tournament with a fairly young and inexperienced side.

"I think I still had more experience in the new format, as I played for the Middlesex team for a brief period. I think we became a unit after we beat Pakistan in the bowl-out. That is probably my most favourite match of the entire tournament."