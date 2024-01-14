'Don't think selectors took me seriously until...': Smith reveals how he convinced Australia management for opening role

Star Australian batter Steve Smith was recently named the new Australian opener in Tests. Smith will replace long-term opener David Warner, who retired from the format following the Test series against Pakistan earlier this month. The seasoned batter has revealed that his desire to open the batting for the national team came into consideration during last year's Ashes series against England. The idea first crossed his mind as Warner displayed indications of potential retirement from Test cricket. Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney(AFP)

Despite this initial contemplation, Smith's proposal to officially take on the role of an opener emerged only recently when the team arrived in Perth for the series against Pakistan last month. The 34-year-old cricketer presented his concept to the national selection committee, which included men's team coach Andrew McDonald, marking a pivotal moment in Smith's 13-year Test career.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"I'd been pushing it for a few weeks, even before Perth, and I might have even floated it in England randomly and said I'm happy to play up top," cricket.com.au. quoted Smith as saying.

Smith persuaded with his intentions to open for Australia throughout the series against Pakistan, stating that the team management only began to seriously contemplate the idea during the final Test in Sydney.

"In Perth I said 'after Davey's done I'm actually keen to get up there' and I don't think they (selectors) took me seriously until I got to Sydney (for the pink Test against Pakistan) and said 'you know I'm actually being genuine here'," the right-hand batter added.

"I'd be keen to get up top and face the new ball and they were like 'we'll take that under advisement and see how it all looks'. They were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn't sit right to have him come in and bat up top. I've played for a long time and I'm an experienced player, and I think it's something I should have done," the Sydney-born cricketer concluded.