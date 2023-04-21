Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I don't want to talk about him; he shouldn't even be in this team': Ex-BCCI selector destroys Manish Pandey on live TV

'I don't want to talk about him; he shouldn't even be in this team': Ex-BCCI selector destroys Manish Pandey on live TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 21, 2023 11:36 AM IST

A former BCCI chairman of selectors came down hard on Manish Pandey for Delhi Capitals' woeful run in IPL 2023.

The Delhi Capitals finally got off the mark on the IPL 2023 points table but it wasn’t before they huffed and puffed their way to a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Chasing a modest 121 for victory, the Capitals almost made a meal of the target getting over the line in 19.2 overs with Axar Patel ensuring DC’s four-wicket-win. It’s safe to say that although Delhi picked up their first win of the season, frailties remain. The collective failures of their batters need to be addressed by captain David Warner, coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly before it gets too late.

Manish Pandey was shredded on live TV for this former BCCI chairman of selectors. (Agencies)

The frustrations with the Capitals have crept in the minds of not only the fans but also former cricketers. So much so, that during a discussion on the Star Sports Cricket Live show, former BCCI chairman Krishnamachari Srikkanth simply refused to answer a question about Manish Pandey. When renowned broadcaster and Australian TV presenter Neroli Meadows asked Srikkanth what he thought about Pandey and whether he should bat up the order for DC, the former India batter simply behaved as if the question wasn't even asked.

Meadows: Chikka, a word about Manish Pandey. He hasn’t quite been able to… (gets interrupted)

Srikkanth: Why are we talking about Manish Pandey? I don’t want to talk about him. The guy shouldn’t even be in the team. Let’s talk about Axar Patel, how he has been in the form of his life and deserves to bat higher.

Meadows: Well, Chikka seems to be pretty clear that he doesn’t want to talk about Manish Pandey.

Srikkanth: No, I don’t want to talk about him. He shouldn’t be in this team. If I was the chairman of selectors, he wouldn't have played.

With the discussion seemingly taking an awkward turn, Sanjay Manjrekar took control of the situation and spoke about Pandey, explaining how the 33-year-old has had more misses than hits. Pandey was the first Indian to score an IPL century way back in 2009, and over the years even earned an India call-up, but was never able to justify his talent. Even in the IPL, Pandey hasn’t been able to stick with one franchise and has played for seven different teams – Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants last year and now Delhi Capitals.

Pandey has enjoyed one two 400-plus seasons but has mostly blown hot and cold. This season, he has scored 97 runs from four matches including a half-century against RCB. Last year too, Pandey played just 6 games for LSG scoring 88 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
kris srikkanth ipl manish pandey delhi capitals
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP