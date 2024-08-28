New Delhi [India], : Purani Dilli 6 on Tuesday defeated North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs to register their win in the ongoing first edition of Delhi Premier League here at the iconic Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DPL 2024: Mayank Gusain, Ayush Singh shine as Purani Dilli 6 beat North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs

Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan played knocks of 42 and 47 before Mayank Gusain clubbed five sixes to help Purani Dilli 6 reach 192/6 in the 20 overs.

Ayush Singh picked five wickets for Purani Dilli 6, helping the side register a comfortable win.

North Delhi Strikers won the toss and elected to field first. Purani Dilli 6 got off to a firing start with both openers smashing the ball out of the park. Arpit and Sanat both smashed six fours and took the score to 90 inside 8 overs.

Both batters fell within the gap of four balls as Purani Dilli 6 lost two quick wickets. Sanat's wicket triggered a collapse and Purani Dilli 6 lost two more wickets inside two overs.

While Keshav Dalal departed in the 11th over, Vansh Bedi got out in the 13th over. However, Arnav Bugga carried the innings as he played a knock of 39 runs in 29 balls. In the death overs, Mayank Gussain smoked five sixes as he smashed 40 runs in just 12 balls to help Purani Dilli 6 reach 192/6 in 20 overs.

North Delhi Strikers' chase of 193 got off to a shaky start as Ayush Singh dismissed Sarthak Ranjan for a duck in the first over. Ayush quickly followed up, taking the wicket of Yash Dabas for 6, leaving the Strikers reeling at 19/2 in just 2.4 overs.

Vaibhav Kandpal and Yajas Sharma stabilized the innings with a quick 55-run partnership off 30 balls for the fourth wicket after Ayush removed Kshitiz for his third wicket. Yajas Sharma's promising knock of 41 from 20 balls ended with a run-out, and the Strikers were 94/4 at the halfway point.

Despite Vaibhav Kandpal's fighting 57 off 43 balls, Ayush's five-wicket haul proved too much for the Strikers. His crucial dismissals of Kandpal and Pranshu ensured that North Delhi Strikers were restricted to 172/7, sealing a 20-run win for Purani Dilli 6.

Purani Dilli 6 is in fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They will next lock horns with East Delhi Riders on Thursday here at the iconic Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.