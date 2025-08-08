DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings seal 9-wicket win vs South Delhi Superstarz

Central Delhi Kings delivered a dominant all-round performance to register a thumping 9-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Central Delhi Kings sealed the win in just 6 overs, showcasing their bowling firepower and top-order strength.

Bowling first, the Kings’ bowling attack came out all guns blazing, completely dismantling the Superstarz batting line-up. None of the South Delhi batters could find any rhythm as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. The innings never took off, and they were eventually bowled out for a meagre 80 runs in just 15.4 overs.

Tejas Baroka led the charge with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 3 for 12 in his full quota of 4 overs. His tight lines and clever variations kept the batters under constant pressure. He was well supported by pacer Simarjeet Singh, who also picked up three wickets, conceding just 15 runs in 3 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 81, Central Delhi Kings openers Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon got off to a flying start, adding 40 runs for the first wicket inside 4 overs. Joon, in particular, was in a punishing mood, smashing a quick-fire 32 off just 10 deliveries, including several boundaries and maximums.

After his dismissal, Yugal Saini joined Dhull at the crease and ensured there were no hiccups in the chase. Dhull anchored the innings with a calm and composed unbeaten 29 off 15 balls, while Saini chipped in with a steady 12* off 12 deliveries.

Brief Scores: Central Delhi Kings won by 9 wickets

South Delhi Superstarz- 80 (15.4 overs), Simarjeet Singh (3/15), Tejas Baroka (3/12)

Central Delhi Kings- 82/1, Siddharth Joon: 32(10), Yash Dhull 29* (15)